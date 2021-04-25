For killing ESN commander, Uzodinma has murdered sleep –IPOB

•Commander is a terrorist, says Army

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state for the killing of the unit Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) simply known as Ikonso. Ikonso was killed around 4am on Saturday by a joint security team.

Though Uzodinma’s home was attacked and torched around 9am same day, the group which stated that the death of their colleague shall be avenged also declared that Governor Hope Uzodinma has stirred the hornet nest.

In a statement signed by the IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, strongly condemned what they described as the unprovoked attack on some members of IPOB and ESN operatives at Oguta junction at Mgbidi, along Owerri- Onitsha expressway by a joint security team comprising the army, police and DSS operatives, ‘with the support of Imo State Government’.

The statement read in part: “The killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani terrorist herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful.

“The Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State Hope Uzodinma and all those who had a hand in this wickedness will pay dearly. Hope Uzodinma and his cowardly Nigerian security agencies that cannot confront Fulani terrorists but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators. For murdering Ikonso, the ESN unit Commander in cold blood, Uzodima has stirred the hornet nest! He should get ready for a sting.”

The group averred that Uzodinma decided to kill Ikonso because he rebuffed his offer to head Ebubeagu security outfit formed by South-East governors. According to IPOB, Uzodinma has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into Ebubeagu and had made irresistible offers to them which were turned down, hence his resort to extreme measures of elimination.

The statement read further: “Hope Uzodinma sent a lot of emissaries to beg Ikonso and other ESN officers to join Ebubeagu security outfit. So, because of their refusal to betray Biafra agitation and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the hopeless governor mobilized joint security forces to attack them today.

“Contrary to claims by the cowardly security forces who flee from terrorists but kill innocent citizens, they were not able to penetrate into the camp of the ESN.

They only ambushed Ikonso but we promise them hell for this cowardly act”. “Hope Uzodima has murdered sleep, so he should be ready to stay awake! Fulani terrorists pretending as cattle sellers in Enugu destroyed Police van and attacked Government officials on lawful duty with AK-47 but no Army, police or DSS attacked them till now. But ESN operatives defending our communities against the terrorists are being hunted like games every day.

The world has kept quiet over this atrocity until we begin our own madness. “Hope Uzodinma as the body of Ikonso was paraded by Fulani Jihadists in police and Nigerian army, so shall it be your portion one day.”

Earlier in a release, the Spokesperson of the Army, Brigadier – General Yerima accused Ikoson of being the mastermind of the attacks in South East and South south. Specifically, the statement said the team raided the operational Headquarters of the IPOB, as well as the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Awomama Village, Oru East LGA, Imo State.

The statement read: “The early morning raid by troops of Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was launched in the early hours of Saturday 24 April, 2021, following a detailed intelligence report on the location of the terrorists’ Operational Headquarters and the movement of the overall Commander popularly known as Ikonson Commander.

“The IRT and DSS teams along with troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army have been on the trail of the terror group since the unfortunate attacks on the Imo State Police Command and the Owerri Correctional Center on 5 April 2021.

“The said Ikonson Commander who was the mastermind of those attacks in addition to multiple attacks in the South East and South South regions, was neutralised along with 6 of his top Commanders”, the Army stated. It went further to note that, the joint intelligence team had earlier interviewed several arrested IPOB/ESN (suspected) terrorists in connection with the April 5 attacks and they all confessed that Ikonson Commander who was named as Vice President by their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was the one that mobilized men and resources as well as ordered and orchestrated the attacks on Owerri.

It claimed further: “They equally revealed that Ikonson was responsible for many other attacks on Police stations across the two geo-political zones. “The intelligence team later tracked the IPOB/ ESN top leader to his exact location in Awomama village where he (Ikonson) and his Co- Commanders were hibernating and plotting dastardly acts against the Nigerian state.

‘On noticing the presence of the joint operations team, IPOB/ESN terrorists brought heavy volume of fire on the raiding team who swiftly responded and overwhelmed them with superior fire power that neutralised Ikonson and six of his top Commanders.

Sadly however, a Second Lieutenant and three IRT operatives paid the supreme price in the fire fight that ensued. The four officers who fought gallantly have already been evacuated to a military facility in Owerri

