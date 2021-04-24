Metro & Crime

For killing ESN unit commander, Uzodinma has murdered sleep – IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for the killing of the unit Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who is simply known as ‘Ikonso’.

 

Ikonso was killed around 4am on Saturday by a joint security team.
Though Uzodinma’s home was attacked and torched around 9am same day, the group which stated that the death of their colleague shall be avenged also declared that Governor Uzodinma has stirred the hornet’s nest.

 

In a statement signed by the IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group strongly condemned what they described as the unprovoked attack on some members of IPOB and ESN operatives at Oguta junction at Mgbidi, along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway by a joint security force team comprising the  the army, police and DSS operatives, ‘with the support of the Imo State Government’.

 

The group averred that Uzodinma decided to kill Ikonso because he rebuffed his offer to head the Ebubeagu security outfit formed recently by the South-East governors.

