Metro & Crime

For killing ESN unit commander, Uzodinma has murdered sleep – IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for the killing of the unit Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who is simply known as ‘Ikonso’.
Ikonso was killed around 4am on Saturday by a joint security team.
Though Uzodinma’s home was attacked and torched around 9am same day, the group which stated that the death of their colleague shall be avenged also declared that Governor Uzodinma has stirred the hornet’s nest.
In a statement signed by the IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group strongly condemned what they described as the unprovoked attack on some members of IPOB and ESN operatives at Oguta junction at Mgbidi, along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway by a joint security force team comprising the  the army, police and DSS operatives, ‘with the support of the Imo State Government’.
The group averred that Uzodinma decided to kill Ikonso because he rebuffed his offer to head the Ebubeagu security outfit formed recently by the South-East governors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu suspends his Chief of Staff over money spraying on Onitsha-based prophet

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on Sunday directed the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere. Although the government press statement, signed by Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) did not state the reason, however, it was learnt that it might be unconnected to the massive negative reaction on […]
Metro & Crime

Labour shuns Ayade’s CoS, pickets AG’s office in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr. Martins Orim got the shock of his life on Tuesday when he was shunned by protesting members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River State chapter and continued to picket the office of the Accountant General of the state. Labour had, […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC files charges against 2 lawyers for rigging NBA election

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged two lawyers to the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly rigging the 2018 national elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which brought in the incumbent President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN). In the 14-count charge marked FHC/L/118c/2020, the anti-graft agency accused the two lawyers; Sarah […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica