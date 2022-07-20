Arts & Entertainments

For Mama, beyond scars and stitches of love

Love is, arguably, one of the most common poetry topics. But writing a good love poem can be a real challenge. Love encompasses a range of strong and positive emotional and mental states – from the most sublime virtue or good habit, deep interpersonal affection, to the simplest pleasure. Thus, poems about love speak about the passion, desire and even vulnerability of being in love. This is the kernel of creative exploration in Olawale Oyetunji’s Scars and Stitches, a 31-page book comprising 25 poems of unequal lines and verses, and a profile of the author.

It is a rich collection of poems on love and relationships. As the poet notes in the introduction: “Of all the things that can be avoided, pain, grief and hurt aren’t one of them. It’s confusing how something as pure as love can birth anguish. Still, we find love despite this, even when it means mending our broken hearts again and again. At some point, we give up, only to fall back to our pursuit of love.” It is the story, as it were, of one has been through the various shades of love.

In the first poem, aptly titled ‘An Enchantment’, the poet narrates, with gripping imagery, the experience of someone that has not only experienced a feeling of great pleasure; delight, but has literally been entranced by pretty eyes, the beauty of a girl.

Thus, he captures his feelings and experiences in this amalgam of imagery, assonance, irony, Metaphor and other figures of speech. He writes: “What does it mean to be deaf ? / For quite some time, / Only to hear your heart beat for me? / What does it mean to be blind? / All my life, / Only to see your pretty eyes? / To be disfigured. / To be this figure / Only you can look at. / This and more is / What I mean by you being an enchantment…” He notes further: “Where other pills taste like pills, / I welcome your name upon my lips, And it tastes like fresh mint. / I hold my breath inside a bowl of water, / And you become gills – / I can’t breathe without you.” This brilliant deployment of words is taken further in the following poem, ‘To be Hit with Words’.

It states: “The way your words take the shape of a balm / Take the form of a healer / Then hit me in my heart, / Not with arrows. / Not with darts. / Not with boulders. / Not with broken glass. “But with your sharp tongue Sent so fast / By the sound of rain; / To take my pain away.” The poems, ‘On a Sail of Sorrow’ and ‘Missing’ bear a note of lamentation of sort, noting, “I lay on my big red bed, / And conjure your image in my head; / I think of all the time we had earlier spent… “You promised to never let go, But you are on a ship so far away, To a land where love will never grow.” But in ‘A Piece of Art’, the poet is celebratory mood describing his heartthrob.

He says in ‘A Piece of Art’: “You are like an artwork / Come to rest in the hands of the highest bidder. / The auction is not fair; / I am broke and hungry. “But if there was a way / To break in before the day comes; / To lift you in my hands, / To inhale your essence / And get high on the spot, / Then I would damn. / The results of a failed attempt.” Significany, in the poem ‘Mama’ the poet pays special tributes to not just his mother but to mothers generally. ‘Mama’ is about a mother’s love for her children. Thus, the poet expresses deep love and respect for his mother in this poem.

It echoes the popular poem ‘My Mother’ by by Ann Taylor, which states in part, “Who sat and watched my infant head / When sleeping on my cradle bed, / And tears of sweet affection shed? / My Mother. “When pain and sickness made me cry, / Who gazed upon my heavy eye, / And wept for fear that I should die? / My Mother.” But in Mama (which means mother), Oyetunji compares ‘Mama’ to a mother hen, whose “unwaning love and guidiance / Has guided me to the path i now swerve “Her care / Lantarn loving, mosquito hunter I call her / She calms my nerves with jokes / Makes us forget we only had one meal today.

“She rises early before the sun does / Her back finds the bed long after / The moon has found its space amidst / An assemblege of stars. “Tomorrow, when I see mama / I’ll adore her with beautiful pearls / Call her mine and make her smile.” Important to note also are the other poems such as ‘The Grim Charmer’, ‘In my Defence, I Loved You Too Much’, ‘To Say ‘I Love You’, ‘The Rider and His Lame Horse’, ‘Caged’, ‘Movie Night’, ‘Noodles and Eggs’, ‘Addiction’, ‘You and Me’, and ‘Farewell’.

In ‘Farewell’, the poet notes: “I do not know where the right words are, / But to say I am whole would be a lie. / I know you can hear me / Wherever you are. / I’ll think separately of our coldest nights / And how your laughter warmed my heart. “If you could delay your journey, then / I would go get my things. / Then again, I may not be / Allowed to join you. / Not today. / But someday, I will.” In all, Oyetunji’s ‘Scars and Stitches’ is a makes an inspiring read.

 

