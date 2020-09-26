Arts & Entertainments

For Matawalle’s sake, man treks from Kaduna to Zamfara

One Musa Umar Giwa on September 24, has embarked on a trek from his village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State to Zamfara State in an attempt to show his love for Governor Bello Matawalle.

 

Taking to Facebook on Thursday morning, he posted a photo of himself receiving blessing from a woman before leaving. He wrote: “Glory be to God, the journey is far away, I need your prayers my brothers and sisters, I see my lover matawallen maradun.”

 

Earlier on Wednesday, he had posted a photo of Governor, declaring his love for him. “Tomorrow I will take care of my love for the governor of zamfara by the grace of God thank you lovers” he added.

