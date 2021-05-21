For me, jazz is mature, freedom music – Shadare

Ayoola Shadare is one of the leading voices in Nigerian jazz music scene. He is the CEO of Inspiro Productions and the convener of the annual Lagos International Jazz Festival. Shadare who marked his 50th birthday recently at his residence in Lagos, reminisces on his passion for music, especially jazz, festivals, the music industry and other issues in this interview with BLESSING UWUMA INNOCENT

You are the CEO of Inspiro Productions. Why the choice of the name Inspiro?

The choice of the name Inspiro, is from inspiration, and it is Biblical. The book of Job 32.8 says, “But there is a spirit in man: and the inspiration of the Almighty gives him understanding.” So, we took it from the word inspiration, and that was the scripture that informed our starting that.

What really informed establishment of Inspiro Productions?

Inspiro Productions was established to promote and produce music or anything creative – entertainment, events, and activations – when we started it. We had a company before that, called Presentations Plus, which was more of integrated marketing communications. But Inspiro Productions was more like productions of festivals, shows, concerts, events really.

What was it about Jazz that got you hooked to it?

For me, what got me hooked to jazz, I have told the story again and again, was my late father’s love for it. But bringing it back, it’s free music. I even found out that even as a student in the university, my friend and I listened to a lot of jazz music, alongside popular music. But jazz music, which when you want to differentiate jazz music from other kinds of music, they will say there is head music and there is body music, and jazz, as you know, is music while you could work, while you could do other things. And it is instrumental music, mature music, so to speak. These are things that got me hooked to jazz,and more so when one went to the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, I saw what people were using jazz music to do. Those are the kind of things that got me hooked to it. As I said, it is cool music; it is head music. It is freedom music. Jazz is freedom music. I love the improvisation; I love the call and response that exists between the musicians.

You are also the convener, Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF). What was the major idea behind the Festival?

Lagos International Jazz Festival, for me, is tourism, arts and culture event. It is an event that we wanted to make a signature event, an event that would also portray the city of Lagos and put it on the world map as one of the top festivals globally. There are global jazz festivals. Our intension was to place it in that global jazz circuit. So, that is the major idea, to give platforms to our musicians. Though the festival is produced locally to invite international artists and also give our homebased local musicians an international stage to be able to portray their art. That is one of the ideas behind it. And it also stems from when we went to the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in 2005. I saw the impact that that festival had on that country, on the economy, and on tourism. All that encapsulated is what brought the idea for the Lagos International Jazz Festival.

Is this also why over the years, you have replicated the LIJF experience in other parts of Nigeria with several jazz concerts including the Bayelsa International Jazz Festival, Naijazz…?

Yes, I think that the genre of music lends itself to travel and tourism. When you put a jazz festival together you are complementing tourism with it; you are inviting not only domestic tourism but also international tourism. You have international arrivals if the festival is properly organized and marketed. So, over the years we have put the LIJF experience into organising other jazz festivals. We have done the Bayelsa International Jazz Festival. We were invited in 2013 to start that for them. We have also done Naijazz, which is a platform to project our Nigerian contemporary indigenous music. Naijazz is a fusion of Nigerian indigenous music and jazz, so you could have juju, highlife, Afrobeat, all sorts, fused to give that distinct Nigerian sound.

Would you say that the idea is being realised?

We are realizing this by pushing the vision, doing it. There are times we can do it large; there are times we can do it small. But the most important thing is that we do it, whether it is in a big way or a small way. The most important thing is that we are out there making sure that the dream and the vision being pushed to the next level.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and the various restrictions that followed affected your Jazz projects?

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everybody. In 2020 we were not able to have our annual Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF), and with the clubs and the lounges closed we were not able to have a small jazz programmes that we used to have in various areas. We were not even to go for festivals that we normally attend outside the country. So, it has affected that, but even as the year went on and we entered into 2021 we realized that we cannot just sit around and wait until Covid-19 went down. People were beginning to adapt; it is either you adapt, adopt or die. And then the idea of having a virtual edition of LIJF came, because the pandemic moved everybody online. So, people are now consuming things online. A lot of businesses are going online; a lot of events are going online. And even when Covid-19 ends, it won’t go off. You will find out that online and offline, hybrid event has come to stay. So, yes we affected then but we are adapting and adopting and we are forging ahead.

What were the challenges when you started?

Challenges like finance, good hands to run the business, getting the clients and satisfying them, funding the business, trying to take the business to the next level, trying to allow people know what you are trying to do so that they can patronize you. Back then it was tough to get small and medium scale enterprises to get loans and support unlike now that you can easily get loan easily.

You celebrated your 50th birthday last week. Tell us, how do you feel joining the golden age group?

Yes I celebrated my 50th birthday but I don’t feel fifty it crept up on me because I feel very young at heart. The feeling is the same I felt I was 30 and 40.but I thank God I have a drive and something I wake up to do and I think that is what keeps people young. I am really grateful to God for keeping my life and there is still a lot to do so now we are going to roll out sleeves and do more.

As a music promoter, would you consider promoting other genes of music such as hip hop, especially if the need arises?

I see myself as a jazz and music promoter, event promoter and show promoter. I would consider promoting other genres of music in as much as it is good music. We will push good music and encourage evergreen kind of music, there are various music out there I will not touch for some reasons but ones the music is good, appealing and commercial and has a target that will listen to it when the need arises we will go there.

Who are your favourite Nigerian musicians? Why?

When I check out a lot of guys that are into music apart from my jazz musician that I love their music like Mike Aremu, Davido, the old masters, Zeal Onyia Eddy Okonta, Dr. Victor Olaiya, and contemporary musicians like 2face and Sound Sultan, which I love very much (he is going through some challenges, and I pray he comes out of it successfully. Have you been embarrassed? What happened? Who hasn’t been embarrassed before? I have but I can’t really remember. I can’t really put my finger on embarrassing moments.

Any regrets?

No regrets really. I enjoy what I do, I enjoy being in the music and entertainment industry. I enjoy using my God given talent to fit into my vocation. For me, what I am doing is not work because it comes naturally it is a right fit for me I just wish that Nigerians would have embraced the creative industry which they are doing now earlier and will have a better level playing field that will give funding. I have no regrets I am glad that I have moved this direction and there is a bright future and the best is yet to come so to speak.

What is your opinion about Nigerian music industry today?

The Nigeria music industry is getting structure because the problem we had was structure, royalties, antipiracy and resource and those are being tackled where there is an initiative to collect royalties. The industry is fast growing and 50% of music content on the continent we can see our boys making headlines making waves like Wizkid and Burna Boy winning the Grammy Awards, and they have open the way for more guys to come on board so it is an industry that is fast developing the industry is like a gold mine waiting to be exploited and developed.

