For millions of Christians in Nigeria, it’s not quite Christmastime

hat I love my country and that I have a lot to be grateful for being a Nigerian is not debatable. I may not like the state of the nation but I love Nigeria all the same. As an individual, I have accomplished so much in my short life that my late father would be proud of me.

Nigeria is not an earthly paradise, and it will never be, no matter how hard we try. As a nation, we have failed to live up to expectations. We have disappointed not just our people but others who looked up to us as the giant of Africa. Sixty-two years after we gained independence from Britain we are still struggling and dealing with basic issues as a group, rather than as individuals. Issues that should have been resolved remain unresolved.

Today, Nigeria is in a deep crisis, and closing our eyes to the problems will not help anyone. We must recognise and confront the destructive influence of separatist ideologies and religious extremism, as well as the dangers posed by corruption, growing income inequality, inadequate civic education, erosion of social ties and values, decline in civility, opioid epidemic, banditry, kidnapping and violence in our cities, to name a few of the most visible diseases of what has become of our country.

It saddens me greatly that Nigeria may be a worse place today than it was 50 years ago in some important ways. However, keeping the proper perspective is critical if we are to repair the damage and improve our lots. That perspective will emerge only if we see the good in our history, and present her many more good stories, and are grateful for the good that Nigerians generate every minute of every day.

We have a growing youth population that must be transformed into a positive force for good. Christmas is an excellent time to pause, reflect, and recalibrate our hearts to gratitude.

Constantly focusing on the negative aspects of our country robs people of joy and makes their lives, as well as the lives of those around them, unhappy. Ingratitude towards Nigeria appears to be more prevalent among elites who have benefited from this country than among the general population, but no one is immune from this heinous sin, which begets a slew of other sins.

Hope has both theological and secular meanings, spiritual and material. Both of these sets of meanings are abundant in Nigeria. In fact, nothing defines Nigeria’s distinct character more than the pervasiveness of hope, a sense that the way things are initially presented to us cannot be the final word on them, that we must never settle for that. We are very determined people and have survived both good and bad times.

Even those who are bitterly critical of Nigeria, and find its hopes to be delusions, cannot deny the enduring energy of those hopes and are not immune to their pull. The object of this write up is not to gloss over Nigeria’s problems or paint a picture that the solutions are simple. They are not. As already said, no matter how hard we try, Nigeria will not be Canaan or another earthly paradise but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to build a great nation.

So, permit me to deviate from the reality of our current challenges to the hope that Christmas brings because it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. It’s been looking like Christmas in many stores since October. Some houses are decorated though far fewer than previous years. Some churches have been holding special Christmas services since the start of December.

But for millions of Christians in Nigeria, it’s not quite Christmastime yet, and many will not know it’s Christmas until it is over because the times are hard and I mean very bad. I guess for a lot more people, Christmas is all about the season, not the date. Many of us observe the season of Advent for much of December because we find solace in Advent. So, what is Advent? Advent is a time of preparation for Christmas. It lasts for the four Sundays immediately before Christmas on December 25.

This season also reminds us that one day Christ will come again in glory. In other words, we’re getting ready to meet Jesus, whether it’s at church on Christmas or when he comes to judge the living and the dead. This quiet season of Advent has its own customs and traditions.

There are beloved songs, but you probably won’t hear them piped over the sound system or played by brass ensembles outdoors. Perhaps the chart-topper for Advent is “O come, O come, Emmanuel.” If you don’t know that one, you might not be humming other Advent classics such as “Come, thou long expected Jesus.” The most well-known Advent tradition is an Advent wreath. This is a set of four candles that are lit over the course of the four Sundays of Advent.

Seeing more and more light each week is a poignant sign of how we need the light of Christ to illuminate this sometimes hope-less world. Sometimes there’s a fifth candle symbolising Jesus Christ, and that makes the sign even more brilliant for us. I love Advent, this time of waiting and preparation.

Every year, I need it. This year, my Advent is especially sharp because I have been waiting for some kind of miracle to happen in Nigeria and change the tide of things. February 2023, for Nigeria is a significant month. We are hoping that somehow the general election that will follow will usher in a new crop of leadership that will rebuild our broken nation and politics.

So, we are hoping that we get it right. It’s like that with our preparation for Christ’s return in glory. We don’t know exactly when it will happen. So, for now, all we can do is wait and prepare and hope for the best. We prepare by taking stock of those parts of our lives that need to change.

And we continue our preparation by doing the difficult work of change in our lives. Advent also gives us time to celebrate with full joy at Christmas. If people are coming over for a big meal at our homes, we spend lots of time cleaning, preparing food, and ensuring that everything is ready for us to offer hospitality to those who will come into our homes. The preparation often makes the celebration even more special. It’s like that with Christmas.

When I spend a few weeks getting ready for Christmas, it makes my celebration of Christmas that much more special. Working on the broken parts of my life makes me even more grateful for God’s love for me in our Saviour, Jesus Christ. Quiet prayer makes boisterous Christmas carols even more magnificent. Advent is deeply counter-cultural.

We live in an age of instant gratification. We live in an age that says: “If you want to be heard, be louder.” But Advent says just the opposite. Advent reminds us that we can’t always get the best things instantly, but we can prepare. Advent makes yearning holy.

In a noisy age, Advent says that quiet might be good for us. And it reminds me of my elementary school teacher, who knew that the surest way to get a rowdy class to settle down is to whisper, and we all got quiet to hear what she was saying. Advent invites us to quiet down and listen for the still, small voice of God.

Just this Monday, my very young friend, Princess Polo, reminded me that Christmas is just six days away. I didn’t even realise that. If you say Merry Christmas to me today, I’ll probably smile and say, “Soon!” or “Almost!”

It’s not that I don’t want you to have a Merry Christmas, but I saved that greeting for December 25. But for now, let me close by saying I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas – celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

