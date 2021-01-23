For Nigerian democracy to survive, take a cue from Edo 2020 election –Imansuagbon

Mr. Kenneth Imansuagbon is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governorship aspirant under APC as well as PDP. He is also a political leader in Edo Central senatorial district, a philanthropist and an educator. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on a number of issues including insecurity in the state and the need for Edo people to join hands with the state government to fight insecurity

You toured the 192 wards in Edo State in 2020 with Governor Godwin Obaseki before the election, what best way can you describe the victory of PDP in the September 19 election?

The victory of our great party, PDP, in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State was a victory for the good people of the tate, victory for freedom from the hands of those who think they own this state. It was a victory for the poor, the low, the middle and the rich in Edo State, and above all, a victory for democracy in Nigeria. Edo election has a lot of significance for Nigeria’s future democracy. It has taught us a lesson and that lesson is that we have our destiny in our own hands, and that we are the only ones who can determine our future and those that can govern us. The election has shown that Edo people are no push over; it has shown that Edo people are politically conscious of their environment. Since 1999, the September 19 election in Edo State has been the most transparent, credible and peaceful. Edo electorate are great people who know what they want for themselves, they know those who have the interest of the people at heart and those who don’t. We have gone 80 percent ahead of other states in Nigeria when you talk of elections.

How would you describe Obaseki’s four years tenure and performance thus far in office?

Mr. Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing very well and has done well so far. You know me, if the governor is not doing well I won’t come out, leaving my business to tour round the state with him. He is someone that has penchant for development. Edo people are very happy with him and that is why they came out in full force to vote him into power for the second term. I’m in full support of this government. We must all rally round him to enable him to succeed in this second term.

Recently, you chaired an occasion of a graduation ceremony of CEDDI in Benin City; with what you saw at that ceremony, what is your advice to the youth and people of Edo State?

First and foremost, I want to thank Obaseki for giving the opportunity to stand before these great men and great minds in the state to speak on the graduation ceremony of CEDDI Skills Acquisition Centre and Diabetic Care Clinic, owned by our great father Chief Dr. Sam Udiyinwe Igbe the Iyase of Benin Kingdom. It gave me pressure to be the chairman of this year’s graduation ceremony of this great initiative which is supported by our father, Chief Igbe. The situation of unemployment in this country and around the world is worrisome; therefore any initiative to keep our people off the street should be supported by well-meaning individuals. I am informed that CEDDI Skills Acquisition Centre & Diabetic Care Clinic started as an itinerant’s concept where healthcare and vocational skills such as cosmetology, catering, beauty care etc. are brought to the doorstep of the people who are among the not-so-privileged. This idea was a response to the pervasive problem of poverty, hunger, joblessness and illness among the people. A g a i n , I’m here simply because I love the great people of Edo State, I’m an apostle of positivity, I associate myself with good projects and people that are interested in empowering people, given means of livelihood through skills acquisition programmes to the masses of our state. I want to call on the graduates to take advantage of these opportunities provided by CEDDI to better their lives. For some of us who God has placed up there, we must as a matter of urgency use our wealth and position to help the less privileged in our society so that Edo State will be a better place for us all.

Rumour has it that you are running for governorship in 2024?

Look it is too early to start talking about 2024, we are just entering 2021, let us pray to God to keep us alive till 2024. One thing I like about Edo electorate is that they know that people care for the masses. I have paid my dues in the political terrain of Edo State; there is no local government area that Kenneth Imansuagbon aka ‘Rice man’ is not known. It’s God who gives power. 2024 is for the people from Edo Central. Now that we are in 2021, I will appeal to Edo people to join hands with our working governor to make Edo State great especially with the ravaging issue of insecurity in the state. Governor Obaseki is working and he is very prepared to do more.

