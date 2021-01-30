Arts & Entertainments

For police to arrest him, woman delays thief with oral sex

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A robber in Slovakia was caught by police after a woman began performing a sex act on him – delaying him long enough for officers to reach the scene. The man, a 24-year-old Serb, had been attempting to rob a petrol station on the outskirts of Bratislava overnight on Wednesday. According to police report shared via the Noviny Police Facebook page on Thursday, while trying to get money from the safe, a 36-year-old Czech woman began to perform a sex act on him, before officers found the pair half-naked on the floor. The report said: “The bizarre incident began when the man ran into the petrol station and demanded that staff hand over money in the register.

“The robber punched a staff member multiple times, before taking money from the cash register. He then went to the back office, where a second member of staff was sitting demanding that they open the safe. “While the safe was being opened, the first member of staff ran outside and called the police, who raced to the scene.

“Meanwhile, the ‘mystery’ woman appeared and began performing a sex act on the man, delaying his escape. In the meantime, the police turned up and were able to arrest the suspect.” Noviny said it is not clear how the robber and the woman ended up in an intimate situation, and that investigation is ongoing.

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

AYOOLA AYOLOLA:

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Ayoola Ayolola is a one-time Project Fame West Africa winner who has gone on to become one of the most reputable actors of the current lot, having featured in various productions including, The Men’s Club, Skinny Girls In Transit, If I Am President, amongst others. In this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, he talked about his […]
Arts & Entertainments

I can still win Grammy Award – 9ice

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Celebrated Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, recently dropped his 10th studio album, titled ‘Tip of The Iceberg’. The MOBO Best African Act 2008, who gained recognition in 2005, after releasing his debut single, “Little Money”, and in 2008, released his classic sophomore album, ‘Gongo Aso’ which had the smash hit collaboration with […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man rides around town in celebration after divorcing his wife

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A South African man became the subject of online discourse on Wedneday as he hits the road riding all over town and taking pictures in celebration after divorcing his wife. The yet to be identified man, in a dramatic way announced to the general public that he is now divorced. According to photos making rounds […]

