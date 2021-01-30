For police to arrest him, woman delays thief with oral sex

A robber in Slovakia was caught by police after a woman began performing a sex act on him – delaying him long enough for officers to reach the scene. The man, a 24-year-old Serb, had been attempting to rob a petrol station on the outskirts of Bratislava overnight on Wednesday. According to police report shared via the Noviny Police Facebook page on Thursday, while trying to get money from the safe, a 36-year-old Czech woman began to perform a sex act on him, before officers found the pair half-naked on the floor. The report said: “The bizarre incident began when the man ran into the petrol station and demanded that staff hand over money in the register.

“The robber punched a staff member multiple times, before taking money from the cash register. He then went to the back office, where a second member of staff was sitting demanding that they open the safe. “While the safe was being opened, the first member of staff ran outside and called the police, who raced to the scene.

“Meanwhile, the ‘mystery’ woman appeared and began performing a sex act on the man, delaying his escape. In the meantime, the police turned up and were able to arrest the suspect.” Noviny said it is not clear how the robber and the woman ended up in an intimate situation, and that investigation is ongoing.

