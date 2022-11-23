For smoother customer relationship between NCC and licensees

As part of its customer-relations strategies to make communication much seamless by removing some identified hiccups being complained about by its customers, the management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently met with its South West licences in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where a lot of misgivings were expressed by some licensees but eventually resolved with the promise of making the sector more friendly and economically viable for all.

Talk to the regulator

Leading many of the Directors to the Pace Setter State for the two-day Stakeholders Consultative Forum on “Talk to the Regulator” with the theme: ‘Engaging Stakeholder’s Satisfaction’, which held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Jericho, Ibadan, was the Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who was ably represented by Mr Babajika Mohammed (Director, Licensing and Authorisation), as well as, Engr. Bako Wakil (Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity Department).

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Adeolu Akande, who was also unavoidably absent, was reported to be with the participants in spirit. In the keynote address read on his behalf by Mr Babajika Mohammed, the Executive Vice Chairman Danbatta stressed the need for feedback, saying, “The NCC, in keeping with its mandate, creates opportunities to interact with its licensees on industry issues and new trends via stakeholder fora, with a view to gathering relevant information that would further advance the development of the industry, while improving regulations and service delivery to telecom consumers.

“You will agree with me that the telecom industry has witnessed a milestone in more ways than one, including the rapid growth in technology, which is redefining service delivery, and creating wide and high expectations from all stakeholders. In order to keep up to date with developments in the industry, the Commission has equally taken measures to improve regulations to accommodate the rapid and continuous development.

Some of the interventions and responses of the Commission includes but are not limited to: “Facilitating the Roll-Out of 5G service provision. Introduction of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Licence to bridge the gap between unserved and underserved areas. The Commission is currently reviewing the scope and structure of its existing licenses to make them more robust and to accommodate some of the identified new industry trends.

National Broadband Plan

“In line with the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020 – 2025), the NCC is providing industry leadership to facilitate the achievement of 90% Broadband penetration by year 2025, and 50% at the end of 2022. Currently, about 150 million Nigerians have access to the internet, while 80 million can access high speed internet,” he said.

Some of the licensees used the forum to ventilate their discomfort with some of the challenges they were facing in the course of their business transaction with the NCC and some network providers which had caused them losses. A licensee complained that the cost of registration with NCC was too high and that before they could even generate profit, the period for renewal would have been ripe, and most times, the licence expired before they could get money to renew it. Sanctions and fines for late renewal were also complained about. Another even complained about the tedious nature of registration, asking that the system be reviewed to reduce the agony associated with the paper work. In his reply, however, Babajika agreed there must be promising Return on Investment (ROI), and if not: “The essence of the licence given is defeated because the licence is tenured.

However, he said that the issue of licensing has scope and limitations with terms and conditions. “Many holders of the licence don’t go through the document and comply once they see their names on the website. Many of you don’t know your mandates. Six months before the expiry date of the licence, a licensee must notify and write to show their intention to renew. “Some wait till the license expires. Some default for up to three months after expiration forgetting that renewal is not automatic but tied to compliance with the terms and conditions. Register and get a lawyer to advise you on what to do and what is expected of you. This will take you out of penalties and sanctions.”

Poor reception

On the complaints of some licensees that many of their customers do complain of poor reception and inefficient communication, which indirectly affects their services, Engr. Bako Wakil (Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity Department, in his contribution said: “Most of the network providers that are blamed for poor reception are indeed not always the culprit. The substandard telephones sets which have not been type-approved by the Commission and being used by many people may likely cause problems to the networks and also affect the quality of service.

“That is why we are encouraging every person to ensure that the telephone handset you are buying is one that has been type-approved by the Commission. And we have a list of all the telephones that we have type-approved on our website and people can look at it. It is not only telephone handsets but every device that is being connected to the national network is actually listed on our website.

If a telephone handset is substandard, or it is counterfeit, it will not function well, and therefore it will introduce noise and sometimes you will be blaming the network provider. Solution to this is to use type-approved telephone devices.” As part of the regulatory techniques being worked on to make calls seamless and life more comfortable for Nigerians, especially in relation to theft of phones and rigours associated with procuring another sim card(s), Wakil said: “Theft of phones has become very frequent in this country, especially during occasions like weddings, funerals and all those kinds of stuff.

We are putting a device management solution that will take care of all sorts. That solution will also take care of theft and substandard handsets. It will also take care of the theft of phones. Once a phone is stolen and it is reported, we can blacklist that phone and once it is blacklisted, it will not work on any of the networks no matter which sim you put. It will not work. And that will discourage stealing of phones once the solution is in place.”

Palliative strategy

He also revealed another palliative strategy the NCC was working on to make checking of balances, loading of cards, and all such short call on different codes for different networks, easier, saying: “We are trying to harmonise short calls that are being used by the service providers on their networks. For instance, each one of the network providers have different short cut numbers to call when you have problems.

Even when you want to top up your credit, you dial a certain short cut. Checking of balance is also different for all networks. We want to harmonise that we have one short cut across all networks for loading credit or top up and for checking your balance. We are working with the operators right now and we want to give them a timeline like about a year for all of them to work concurrently because we cannot just cut them off like that.

It will also be publicised for people to be aware. After that, the old short cuts will cease to function and the harmonised one will be made operational. This is just to make life easy for Nigerians.” The Commission also used the interactive forum to dispel the fears being entertained by many people as to the dangers associated with erection of masts within the neighbourhood of where people reside. Some of the licensees said their customers did complain about the danger of radiation that emits from the masts.

Radiation fears

Responding, Wakil said: “In truth, these telecoms facilities are designed for people for their use and so it should be close to them. The essence of the mast is to hang the antenna. Since we don’t have high rise buildings unlike it applies overseas, masts have to be erected in the urban areas. You don’t see them as such overseas because they are on their roofs.

“There is no evidence to show that radiation that comes from masts could pose any danger to the lives of the people close to base stations. There is no cause for alarm. There is no technologicallyproven evidence that any danger is there.”

Some of the senior staff of the NCC delivered some papers on the operations of the Commission, enlightening the licensees on the modus operandi of the bilateral agreements. Among them was Olufunke Damola-Sokunbi, an Assistant Director, Policy Competition and Economic Analysis department. The consultative forum was hosted by the Zonal Controller of NCC, Ibadan, Mr. Ekinsola Oladosu.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...