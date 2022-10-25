Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed
For Tinubu, others, politics is family business, Obi replies Kayemo

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has told the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Kayemo, that Seyi Tinubu, son of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, could afford to stage a campaign rally in Lagos in support of his father’s ambition, because politics is their family business.

Kayemo had thrown a challenge to Obi, for his son to organise a successful campaign rally in his state Anambra like what Seyi did for his dad in Lagos.

But the Obi-Datti Media Campaign Office, in a statement, said the two candidates are incomparable.

According to the statement: “Obi’s family is not part of his politics, they are running their lives, contributing to development without nearing public funds.

“The only thing that joins Obi and Tinubu is that they were once governors of states in Nigeria.

“After that one became a parasite to the state government he served with his entire family while the the other left government house and he and any members of his family never collected a dime from Anambra State.”

The Obi-Datti campaign office also noted that Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi and daughter, were also at the APC rally, adding that they were struggling to keep a family business.

“The Tinubu family have cornered the commonwealth of Lagos State which they now run as a family enterprise,” the statement alleged.

It noted that Tinubu’s wife and some first ladies “took government airplane to campaign spots because they can hardly exist without government patronage.”

 

 

