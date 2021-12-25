News

For we have seen His Star

The battle for your star is real and you must win in order to become great in life. When were born, your star showed up and some people saw it and knew your future glory. Let’s see what God has to say to us today about our individual star. Matthew 2:1-3:”Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judæa in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews?

for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him. When Herod the king had heard these things, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him”. I want you to pay close attention to that scripture, when Christ was born in far away in Bethlehem of Judaea, some men in the East saw His star and immediately they knew the meaning of that star, they knew a great king was born and they also knew the city where the young king was born.

Let me open your eyes to see this: “each and every one of us came with a star into this world, your star determine how great you will be in life, likewise just as the wise men saw the Star of Christ when he was born so also there are people and spirits around us that saw our stars when we were born. Now, many star gazers are star hunters whose missions are to steal, to kill and to destroy stars.

When you were born there were old demonically wise ones who searched and saw your star and knew how great you will become in life, some of them become jealous and sought to put out your star or steal it or put a stumbling block on your path in life, some of these star hunters can also be happy for you as they see your future glory.

Some men and women have the ability to clearly see your future glory and also have the power to help it or to alter it if permitted to do so. This is a wakeup call to every parent and every parent-to-be and in fact, every living soul who aspire to become great and not a slave in life to be very close to God. It is only God that can keep you safe from star destroyers.

The scripture of today says: “….behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him. When Herod the king had heard these things, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him.” Can you imagine how great the star of Jesus Christ was? So great that King Herod and all Jerusalem were troubled when they heard how great the star of Jesus was. Herod took drastic steps after he heard of the star of Jesus, Herod gathered all the chief priests and describes and demanded where Christ should be born, it was rightly revealed to Herod as Bethlehem of Judah, Herod called the wise men and enquired about the time they saw the star of Christ, they told him.

Herod told the wise men to go and see the young child and return back to him (Herod) again, but God warned the wise men in a dream never to return to Herod because Herod had no good intention for the child. When Herod noticed that the wise men had fooled him he sent his soldiers to Bethlehem to kill every child from two years and below. But before they could arrive for this evil, God already warned Joseph to take the child and the mother and flee to Egypt, all the children below age two were killed and there was a great lamentation in the land but the baby, Jesus escaped because God helped Him.

God send me to you today, any star hunter who is after your star or the stars of your children shall fail just as Herod failed. You and your house shall escape in Jesus name. This is why every parent, every man and woman must be very prayerful and very close to God by serving God faithfully. When you are faithful to God, God will defend your star, He will defend you.

 

