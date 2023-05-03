Lifestyle Sports

Forbes List: Ronaldo Becomes Highest Paid Athlete In The World

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time since 2017 after his move to the Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary.

While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes magazine.

Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi football club on a deal until 2025 after leaving Manchester United last year, earned $136m, with Forbes saying his annual playing salary went up to an estimated $75m.

Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220m).

PSG forward Messi, 35, was next on the list after bringing home a combined $130m while club teammate and France captain Mbappe – the youngest on the list at 24 – earned $120m to sit third.

Last year also saw the advent of LIV Golf, the breakaway tour that has lured away some of the United States-based PGA Tour’s top players with huge sums of money, and two of its golfers make the top 10.

Former world number one Dustin Johnson (sixth with $107m) made the biggest gain after making the controversial switch to LIV Golf, having not even made the cut for the top 50 in 2022.

He was joined on the Forbes list by fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson (seventh with $106m).

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry ($100.4m) and the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant ($89.1m) are the other two basketball players on the list.

Former tennis superstar Roger Federer ($95.1m) is the only retired player in the top 10.

Forbes said its on-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned in the last 12 months while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, licensing income and cash returns from businesses that athletes operate.

