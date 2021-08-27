Forbes to go public via $630m SPAC merger

The publisher of Forbes magazine will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values the combined entity at $630 million, the companies said on Thursday, as part of a broader consolidation of the media industry in recent months. According to Reuters, Forbes, one of the oldest media outlets in the United States, will merge with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Jonathan Lin, a former executive at billionaire Steven Cohen’s Point72.

The deal will allow Forbes to further capitalize on its digital transformation, Forbes Global Media Holdings said. With print revenue sliding, the business news outlet has been doubling down on its live events and other key franchises, most of which have turned virtual during the pandemic. Jersey City-based Forbes was founded in 1917 by B.C. Forbes, a business journalist and columnist born in Scotland, who later moved to Johannesburg and worked under a South African newspaper headed by British writer Edgar Wallace. Forbes’ son Malcolm joined the magazine in 1945. After him, the magazine was led by his son Steve Forbes, currently chairman and editor-inchief, who made failed runs for U.S. president in 1996 and 2000 in the Republican primary. The Forbes company was valued at $475 million when Hong Kongbased investor group Integrated Whale Media Investments bought a majority stake in 2014.

