Force headquarters announces fresh appointments

Following existing vacuum within the management and operational levels of the Police, the Inspector-General (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Bala Senchi, as Acting DIG, Department of Operations,

Force Headquarters, Abuja, and DIG representing North-West Geo-political zone. Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the Police Chief “has equally ordered the redeployment of AIG Aji Janga, AIG Bala Ciroma, and AIG Ndatsu Aliyu to AIG Police Mobile Force (PMF), AIG Federal Operations (FEDOPS), and AIG Zone 7 Abuja, respectively”.

According to Adejobi: “The posting/redeployment of the senior officers is due to the recent vacuum occasioned by the retirement of DIG Zaki Ahmed, the DIG representing the North-West Geo-political zone and immediate past DIG in-charge of Operations, and AIG John Abang, AIG PMF, after the completion of their statutory years of service. “The new Deputy Inspector- General of Police, Operations, Ag. DIG Bala Zama Senchi, a consummate poimprove

lice officer, holds a BA in History. The Kebbi State born cop has held many Command positions, including the Commissioner of Police, Police Staff College, Jos and Jigawa Police Command. Until his recent promotion/posting, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja. “AIG Ali Aji Janga, psc, mni, who takes charge of the mantle of leadership of the Police Mobile Force, holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Maiduguri.

A Member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), AIG Ali Janga has attended several professional courses/ workshops.

The Borno born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past. “These include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-10 Sokoto; Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force, Federal Operations and Kogi Command amongst others. Until his recent posting as the AIG in-charge Police Mobile Force, he was the AIG incharge of Department of ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja”.

In the same vein, AIG Bala Ciroma, who takes over the duties and responsibilities of the office of AIG FEDOPS, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March, 1990, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography from the University of Maiduguri and a Post Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from the Honk Kong University.

Also, AIG Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, who has been redeployed to supervise Police activities in Zone 7, Abuja, holds a Bachelor Degree in Political Science and Sociology from the Bayero University Kano and is a member of the National Disaster Management Board. AIG Ndatsu Aliyu has attended several professional courses/workshops both in Nigeria and abroad.

“The Inspector-General of Police has charged the senior officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in the leadership of their respective Departments/ Command, so as to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery,” the statement concluded.

