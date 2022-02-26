Business

Force headquarters announces fresh appointments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following existing vacuum within the management and operational levels of the Police, the Inspector-General (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Bala Senchi, as Acting DIG,  Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and DIG representing North-West Geo-political zone.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, Saturday, said the Police chief: “Has equally ordered the redeployment of AIG Aji Janga, AIG Bala Ciroma, and AIG Ndatsu Aliyu to AIG Police Mobile Force (PMF), AIG Federal Operations (FEDOPS), and AIG Zone 7 Abuja, respectively”.

According to Adejobi: “The posting/redeployment of the senior officers is due to the recent vacuum occasioned by the retirement of DIG Zaki Ahmed, the DIG representing the North-West Geo-political zone and immediate past DIG in-charge of Operations, and AIG John Abang, AIG PMF, after the completion of their statutory years of service.

“The new Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Ag. DIG Bala Zama Senchi, a consummate police officer, holds a BA in History. The Kebbi State-born cop has held many Command positions including the Commissioner of Police, Police Staff College, Jos and Jigawa Police Command. Until his recent promotion/posting, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“AIG Ali Aji Janga, psc, mni, who takes charge of the mantle of leadership of the Police Mobile Force, holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Maiduguri. A Member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), AIG Ali Janga has attended several professional courses/workshops. The Borno born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past.

“These include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-10 Sokoto; Commissioner of Police Police Mobile Force, Federal Operations and Kogi Command amongst others. Until his recent posting as the AIG in-charge Police Mobile Force, he was the AIG in-charge of Department of ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Mitigating flooding, environmental challenges in mega city

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

As rains beckon with associated effects of flooding, erosion and sea level rise in cities, Lagos has put measures in place to mitigate climate change-induced  environmental challenges. Dayo Ayeyemi reports     F rom Sokoto to Lagos, Maiduguri  to Port Harcourt, Nigeria is confronted with various  environmental challenges induced mainly by climate change and global […]
Business

FG appoints PIAs, monitoring, evaluation agents for non-oil exports

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  The Federal Government has appointed Pre-shipment Inspection Agents(PIAs), as well as Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) for non-oil exports, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced yesterday. According to the apex bank, Anglia International Services Ltd has been appointed as PIA for non-oil exports operations in the North west and North central zones. Also, […]
Business

Africa Investment Forum pledges support for creative industries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Senior Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Africa Investment Forum, Chinelo Anohu, has pledged that the Forum will partner with investors who believe in the potential for commercialising the exports of Africa’s creative genius.   She stated this at the launch of the €100 million Impact Fund for African Creatives (IFFAC) held during this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica