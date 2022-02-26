Force headquarters announces fresh appointments

Following existing vacuum within the management and operational levels of the Police, the Inspector-General (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Bala Senchi, as Acting DIG, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and DIG representing North-West Geo-political zone.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, Saturday, said the Police chief: “Has equally ordered the redeployment of AIG Aji Janga, AIG Bala Ciroma, and AIG Ndatsu Aliyu to AIG Police Mobile Force (PMF), AIG Federal Operations (FEDOPS), and AIG Zone 7 Abuja, respectively”.

According to Adejobi: “The posting/redeployment of the senior officers is due to the recent vacuum occasioned by the retirement of DIG Zaki Ahmed, the DIG representing the North-West Geo-political zone and immediate past DIG in-charge of Operations, and AIG John Abang, AIG PMF, after the completion of their statutory years of service.

“The new Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Ag. DIG Bala Zama Senchi, a consummate police officer, holds a BA in History. The Kebbi State-born cop has held many Command positions including the Commissioner of Police, Police Staff College, Jos and Jigawa Police Command. Until his recent promotion/posting, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“AIG Ali Aji Janga, psc, mni, who takes charge of the mantle of leadership of the Police Mobile Force, holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Maiduguri. A Member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), AIG Ali Janga has attended several professional courses/workshops. The Borno born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past.

“These include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-10 Sokoto; Commissioner of Police Police Mobile Force, Federal Operations and Kogi Command amongst others. Until his recent posting as the AIG in-charge Police Mobile Force, he was the AIG in-charge of Department of ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja”.