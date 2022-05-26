Metro & Crime

Force Headquarters: Ibadan broadcaster arrested for cyber bullying

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), Thursday, said operatives of the Force Intelligence Unit arrested a popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat in connection with a case of alleged cyber bullying.

Specifically, the Police said intelligence personnel acted on a petition bordering on the on-air personality’s alleged violation of the Cyber Crime Act (2015).

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a terse statement, however, did not disclose the name of the petitioner.

He, nonetheless, noted that the operatives were armed with a warrant duly secured for the purpose.

This was as he claimed that the Police resorted to the apprehension of the owner of Agidigbo FM in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after failing to honour “Police invitation severally”.

While stating that the case was under investigation, the FPRO vowed that a petition that triggered the police’s action will be duly pursued, with a view to getting justice done.

“The popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, was arrested in Ibadan today by our Force Intelligence Bureau operatives in connection with a case of Cyber Bullying under investigation,” Adejobi said.

According to him: “Oriyomi’s arrest was sequel to his refusal to honour Police invitation severally, which prompted the police to secure a warrant for his arrest.

“We are looking into the petition written against him on his violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015, and necessary action will be taken to do justice in the matter.”

 

Our Reporters

