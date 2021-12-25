Force majeure: Shell’s disruption dips 2022 production target

News Top Stories

Nigeria may have to wait till early 2022 to beef up its oil production to 1.88 million barrels per day, as indicated in its budgetary provisions for next year. Currently, the country is struggling to produce 1.66 million barrels a day, a figure, which is higher than the 1.4 million barrels recorded in the country. More worrisome is the fact that 200, 000 barrels of crude oil, which would be lift the country’s output greatly is stranded currently, no thanks to the decision by oil major, Shell, to halt shipments from its Forcados export terminal.

By implication, this action is a dead blow to Nigeria, which has struggled to stem falling oil production. Shell Petroleum Development Company issued a notice of force majeure on Forcados shipments, effective days ago and is yet to issue a revised offtake programme, as promised the industry. The company, in a statement, noted that that the force majeure resulted in over 200,000 barrels of crude oil being stranded at the terminal.

The development, the firm said, is coming a month after its restored flows from the nearby Bonny facility. Force majeure is a clause that allows companies to skip contractual obligations following issues outside of their control. The stoppage occurred during replacement of one of the two single point moorings at Forcados, with the positioning of a jack-up barge preventing tanker access, export operations and resumption of full production into the terminal, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC) said in a notice. The presence of the jackup offshore support vessel Seacor Strength at the Forcados moorings was confirmed by ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.

Neither the National Oil Company (NOC) nor Shell gave an indication of the likely duration of the stoppage. The force majeure suggests that it would be long enough to affect four remaining cargoes that a port agent report believed to have loaded this month. Recalled that Shell announced the month-long force majeure at the Bonny site in October and that only one ship has so far loaded a cargo from that terminal.

 

