Forces want to break Nigeria –Tinubu

•‘They unleashed terror and violent criminality against Nigerians’

•Fayemi: Only united humanity’ll defeat criminality

 

The National Leader, All Progressives Congress(APC) Senator Bola Tinubu yesterday said that, “terrible people and strong forces” want to break Nigeria.

 

That was as the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, called for “a united humanity” so as to defeat banditry and other forms of criminality that have posed serious security challenges to the polity. Tinubu and Fayemi spoke at different fora over the weekend.

 

Tinubu, who spoke in Makurdi, Benue State at the graduation ceremony of Federal University of Agriculture, said these forces “have unleashed terror and violent criminality against Nigerians.”

 

He was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree in Management of the university. The former Lagos State governor regretted the herdsmen/ farmers crisis that led to death of many people, noting that the attacks on farmlands, not only “ravage the agricultural community, but (also) visit misery on the rest of the nation through food scarcity and food costs that poor people can simply not afford.

 

He said: “These mean forces seek to impose a food production and distribution crisis on us by disrupting strategically important agricultural areas and activities.”

 

Tinubu stated that despite the efforts by the Federal Government to improve the nation’s agricultural sector, the nation is yet reach the promised land.

 

He implored committed Nigerians to join hands together in achieving desired peace. “This is where committed Nigerians of all stripes and vocations must join in peace and unity.

 

Whether city or rural dweller, whether farmer or herder, we must join in common cause against the real enemies that we face: The terrorists and bandits who attempt to pull us apart,” he said.

 

Tinubu called for a unified front against the common threat of violence by Nigerians, and said the military should revisit its strategies to ensure the protection and security of the farming community. Fayemi at a convocation lecture at the Good Shepard Major Catholic Seminary

 

, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, however warned against primordial or religious sentiments in reacting to issues like banditry, kidnapping and killings in the country.

 

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, regretted that “criminality is interpreted as either religious genocide or ethnic cleansing.”

 

According to him, humanity is being eroded as sense of empathy of people is now determined by the faith or ethnic background of a victim of criminality.

 

“The truth is that when bandits kill in the mostly Christian dominated areas, some of us are very responsive to condemn it and then brand it a genocidal attack aimed at wiping out the Christian population in such a place.

 

“Conversely, when a mostly Muslim dominated population is the victim of the same crime, mum is sometimes the word. Our experience with banditry and kidnappings has shown that we need a united humanity to defeat these evil merchants,” he said.

 

Fayemi, who is also Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) called on the church to play important roles as the nation inches towards another cycle of elections in 2023, by mobilising the laity, women and youth organisations for effective political participation that will lead to the choice of quality and God fearing leaders.

 

The governor said while it would be nice to have a Christian emerge as the next president, Christians should not be beclouded by religious sentiments in exercising their franchise in the 2023 polls but should organise platforms to interrogate candidates seeking their votes to ascertain their suitability.

 

“The Church should develop a charter of concerns which must be as inclusive as possible and engage the candidates in direct conversations and debates

