Forcing Ayu to resign’ll plunge PDP into crisis –Kuye

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a former member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the crisis rocking the main opposition party, demand by some stakeholders for the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign, and the chances of the party in the 2023 general election, among others

What do you make of the increasing call for the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, to step down?

The call to me has no basis at this point in time because it will plunge the party into more crises and we cannot afford to go into this election a divided house. Again, if anybody asks for Iyorchia Ayu to resign now, what benefit is it going to be for PDP? Governor Nyesom Wike is just crying foul when there is none. You went to a convention and you lost; that is the end. It must end there because nobody asked you to contest for the presidential ticket of the party.

And you are now crying that somebody steps down for another person. It is constitutional for somebody to step down for another person and it is a game. I thought before that Wike is a good party man. As a party man, you have to accept it and then you move forward with the party. Now, some people are pushing him to destroy the party and the most painful one is Jerry Gana who just came back to the party.

So, all these kind of things should be done away with in the party. How can you be laying claims that you were cheated at the primary election? In any contest, one will lose and another person will win. Why are you crying that you were cheated because you lost and I believe nobody came to meet you in your house to come and contest the election? You have the understanding and you thought you have the capacity to win then you went for the contest and invariably the reverse became the case.

You lost out and that is all.

But the camp calling for Ayu’s resignation believes that there is an arrangement that the president and national chairman should not come from the same region. What do you make of this position?

It is not in our constitution that a presidential candidate and national chairman should not come from one zone.

What is enshrined in our constitution is that power should be rotated between the North and South not the office of the chairman. All these arrangements that were done in the national and state offices of the party were party arrangements. If you are now asking Ayu to resign and you want somebody from the South, who left the office before Ayu?

Was it not Uche Secondus from Rivers State? Then another southerner will come back again. If Wike wants Ayu to step down, ask him to yield to Ayu’s request that offices should be swapped and see who blinks first.

So, the agitation is baseless, uncalled for and meaningless.

Is there no moral justification to call for Ayu’s resignation, considering the fact that the presidential candidate, national chairman and chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party are all from the North?

It is not immoral because the BoT chairman is serving his last year out of five years in office. Wike is a two-term governor serving the last year in office, so immediately after the man leaves there, the BoT office will be available for a southerner.

You can see all those Wike brought into the struggle have realized the game and a majority of them have stepped back, and are looking forward to the success of the party in the coming elections. Can one man be a threat to the party, the largest in Africa? It cannot happen! He is not the first person to lose an election. Peter Odili contested in 2027 during the Olusegun Obasanjo era; I was the one who coordinated Lagos for Peter Odili.

It was a total political bamboozling by former President Obasanjo. Wike was lucky because he faced the convention and it was free and fair and the whole world saw that he lost. But Odili did not even step into the convention venue because midway to the convention, all the state coordinators, including myself were rounded up by the Department of State Services (DSS). Chief Raymond Dokpesi, our director general was the first to be arrested. So, what are you talking about? The man is there now enjoying his life. He did not even complain and talk more about fighting.

So, Wike has no basis for the cries over the convention. If he is a good party man as he calls himself, let him look forward to the election. The election as of now is a win-win for PDP, so we must all come together and focus on winning the presidency and then come back and see who takes what. It is not only Rivers State that will deliver the presidency.

It is not possible and even as it is now, Wike is losing out completely because he is about losing Rivers PDP.

How do you think PDP should go about the peace talk initiated by some elders of the party?

We are inching close to the election and if Wike is not ready, we will move on. Wike forgot that he is playing with a political tactician.

Atiku and members of his camp are political tacticians and they are the number one political strategists. So, you can’t play with them. If he knows this, he shouldn’t have gone too far in this crisis because I said at the beginning that he will regret his action and he is about regretting it. So, let him join hands with other members of the party and forge ahead as a party man rather than saying that if Rivers State doesn’t vote, the party will not win.

Let us come together and elect a new president because the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a total comatose and political dilemma.

So, that is an opportunity for us to reclaim the presidency and all hands must be on the deck to elect the president and control the Senate, House of Representatives and the states. By the way, what is Rivers State going to do in the midst of 36 states? Though there are votes coming from there as it is, in the worst scenario, Atiku Abubakar will get 25 per cent of votes in Rivers.

How prepared is PDP for the presidential election, considering the crisis rocking the party?

We are prepared, and in another one or two weeks the campaign council would be put in place and everybody within the 36 states will start work. We have about six to seven months to the election, so we cannot afford to settle a crisis or look into crisis on a daily basis.

So, anybody, who is not ready to follow the ship, would be left behind because the ship is moving.

How prepared is PDP to win Lagos at the governorship and presidential elections?

We are very prepared and you have been at several of our outings and saw what is on ground.

Our candidate is powerful and experienced; that alone has given us the impetus to tell the world that we are going to take Lagos. The issues about his running mate have been resolved, so we are moving ahead and everybody has come on board.

At least, I’m an insider and whatever transpired, I must be able to give you the fact. So, all of us, even those who were fighting are now in one pot. We are working together to ensure that the party wins. I’m very optimistic that we are going to take the centre and Lagos State because all our leaders are now talking together.

How is your party going to face Labour Party and its supporters in Lagos? What is their impact in Lagos?

I can’t even waste my time on a social media presidential candidate. If Peter Obi gets five million votes in the whole of 36 states, I will ask you to come for something that would suit you better. I will add that if Peter Obi wins his local government in Anambra State; that will yield you another benefit from my side. Peter Obi knows he is going nowhere because if you want to win a national election, you must have maintained a structure for over 20 years. That is the problem Bola Tinubu is having today because he has never been involved in national politics.

Before you go into a national election, you must have been the best for so many years and you must be heavily engaged with those that are concerned in the polity across the regions of this country. It is not because you are a former governor; you think that you can be president.

Before the Osun State governorship election, you were very optimistic that your party will win and it won. Are you optimistic that PDP will win the South- West in the presidential election?

Tinubu will not defeat us in the South-West. As it stands, Oyo, Osun and Ogun are gone. The remaining three states are going to be 50-50, so do your calculations and see who wins the region. I’m not even looking at the possibility of Tinubu winning at the centre because it is a zero journey for him. I can tell you and it is a fact because Osun is Tinubu’s home state and he has lost there. Now, tell me where he is going to win.

In the face of rising insecurity, how do you think political parties will carry out their campaigns?

We have been talking about this insecurity for the past seven years when this administration came into place. Up till now, they have not gotten any answer to it but we are working on it. Our campaign is going to be issuebased, rancour-free and it is going to be acceptable to the extent that Nigerians will embrace the PDP.

Atiku is going to unify the Nigeria and put the country in better shape.

Some PDP senators are calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari but some key stakeholders in your party said it is unnecessary. What is your take on the move?

That call is untimely and I’m in support of the leaders, who advised them to step down the impeachment process. The action is very untimely. What have they been doing in the past seven years because they all started together and they saw the performance ratings of this administration from day one?

It has always been failure and no attention was taken. Nigerians should endure because we have less than a year for him to hand over to the next administration. So, they should allow the man to enjoy the rest of his time and go home in peace.

