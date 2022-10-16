Business

Ford Q3 deliveries fall 11%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Ford Q3 deliveries fall 11%

The automaker’s China operations continue to recover from the negative impact of sporadic coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

The majority of Lincoln’s sales came from four locally produced models: the Nautilus, Aviator and Corsair crossovers and the Zephyr sedan. Ford Motor Co.’s China operations continue to recover from the negative impact of sporadic coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

The U.S. automaker’s deliveries in the third quarter, while rising 12 per cent from the second quarter, fell 11 per cent from a year earlier to some 133,000 vehicles, Ford’s China unit said this week. In the third quarter, Fordbadged passenger vehicle sales skidded 12 per cent to 54,394. More than 60 per cent of those sales were derived from crossovers and SUVs, according to Ford China’s tally.

Lincoln deliveries stood at 23,827, barely changed from a year earlier. The majority of the luxury brand’s sales came from four locally produced models: three crossovers — Nautilus, Aviator and Corsair – generated volume of 17,761, while the Zephyr sedan contributed roughly 5,500. Ford runs a Chinese partnership with Changan Automobile Co., which builds the four Lincoln models as well as sedans, crossovers and SUVs under the Ford brand.

The company didn’t disclose third-quarter sales of the Ford Transit van or JMCbadged trucks, pickups and SUVs, which are assembled at a joint venture with Jiangling Motors Group.

In the first three quarters, sales at Ford and its two joint ventures slumped 18 per cent from a year earlier to approximately 377,000, according to data released by Ford China.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NMDPRA: Nigeria consumes 66.8m litres petrol daily

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said that Nigeria consumes 66.8 million litres of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol or fuel daily, and not 62.9 million it earlier said.   It stated that the new figure is the amount of petrol distributed across the country daily. NMDPRA’s Head of Finance […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC directs operators to submit audited e-financial statements

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified all capital market operators that the Commission has created a dedicated account for the submission of annual financial statements. In a notice obtained from its website, the Commission noted that consequently, all audited financial statements should be submitted electronically.   “The financial statement must be in a […]
Business

Customers can petition CBN over excessive bank charges, says NDIC MD

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bello Hassan, Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), says overcharged bank customers can petition the corporation or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to facilitate a refund. Speaking at a three-day workshop organised for business editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), Hassan said there is a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica