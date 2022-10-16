Ford Q3 deliveries fall 11%

The automaker’s China operations continue to recover from the negative impact of sporadic coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

The U.S. automaker’s deliveries in the third quarter, while rising 12 per cent from the second quarter, fell 11 per cent from a year earlier to some 133,000 vehicles, Ford’s China unit said this week. In the third quarter, Fordbadged passenger vehicle sales skidded 12 per cent to 54,394. More than 60 per cent of those sales were derived from crossovers and SUVs, according to Ford China’s tally.

Lincoln deliveries stood at 23,827, barely changed from a year earlier. The majority of the luxury brand’s sales came from four locally produced models: three crossovers — Nautilus, Aviator and Corsair – generated volume of 17,761, while the Zephyr sedan contributed roughly 5,500. Ford runs a Chinese partnership with Changan Automobile Co., which builds the four Lincoln models as well as sedans, crossovers and SUVs under the Ford brand.

The company didn’t disclose third-quarter sales of the Ford Transit van or JMCbadged trucks, pickups and SUVs, which are assembled at a joint venture with Jiangling Motors Group.

In the first three quarters, sales at Ford and its two joint ventures slumped 18 per cent from a year earlier to approximately 377,000, according to data released by Ford China.

