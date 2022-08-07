Business

Ford Trucks to unveil its road to zero emissions at 2022 IAA

Posted on

Ford Trucks, winner of the prestigious IToY Award in Hannover with its F-MAX in 2018, returns to IAA Transportation with its new surprise on its way to zero emission, technologies and innovations that will advance towards its global competition as a distinctive player in production, design, and product development.

 

Ford’s only heavy commercial vehicle global brand Ford Trucks will unveil its up to date position at 2022 IAA Transportation, the world’s leading trade fair for mobility, transport, and logistics taking place from September 20 to 25, 2022 in Hannover.

The company will showcase the international award-winner F-MAX and present its CO2-neutral transport solutions roadmap, also new specifications and features, bringing connected mobility technologies to    Ford Trucks customers, offering more convenience and greater efficiency.

 

“As an innovative brand that has the purpose of “to be the road mate that cares about customers and makes their businesses thrive”, we focus on the future and prioritize R&D efforts on bringing nextgeneration technologies to the market.

 

The transition of heavy commercial vehicles to zero emissions is critical for a sustain-  able future. Therefore, our objective is mainly to contribute to reducing operating costs and CO2 emissions in road transport while increasing fleet productivity” says Serhan Turfan, Vice President at  Ford Trucks.

 

“We look forward to presenting our innovations in line with our zero emission mission and new connectivity technologies that will thrive our customers’ businesses” Building on more than a Ford Truck half-century of experience and dynamic product development in the field of heavy trucks, Ford Trucks will take the point it has reached in new generation technologies to the next level in 2022 IAA Transportation with its new product variants, plus updated services and technologies and its current product range, launched in more than 40 countries, including Nigeria.

Ford Trucks will showcase the latest variants of the IToY award winner FMAX as well as the latest cutting-edge technology and services at the exhibition area.

Ford Trucks is exclusively marketed in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors Plc, a leading automobile dealership in the country. Some of the Ford Trucks variants currently stocked by Coscharis Motors include the Trailer Head, Waste Disposal Truck, Tipper, Concrete Mixer, etc.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

