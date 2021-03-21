Foreign Affairs Ministry flays lawmakers over planned public hearing

A simmering cold war is currently brewing between the National Assembly and the Foreign Affairs Ministry over the insistence of the lawmakers to hold a public hearing on the posting of some envoys which the latter believes could have negative consequences on national interest.

The House of Committee on Foreign Affairs had arranged a public hearing for Tuesday, March, 23, 2021, in response to a petition titled: “The Incessant Malpractices Associated with Diplomatic Postings and Deliberate Draining of Resources in the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at Foreign Missions.”

Publications to that effect have been carried in some national newspapers, summoning the Permanent Secretary of the ministry Ambassador Gabriel Aduda and interested members of the public to the public hearing. In addition, the Committee published a Zoom account with meeting ID, pass code and opportunity for people to dial in by location from Chicago, New York and various parts of the world, where interested parties could join or call in.

But, it would appear that the Ministry has been trying to appeal to the House that rather than a public hearing it was opting for closed-door hearing, because of the critical position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the impact such hearing could have on the image and prestige of the country as well as the integrity of the officers.

But it is understood that the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yusuf Buba, from Adamawa has turned down the request for a closed door meeting, insisted on public hearing or a bench warrant would be issued against the minister and his Permanent Secretary

