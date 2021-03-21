News

Foreign Affairs Ministry flays lawmakers over planned public hearing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A simmering cold war is currently brewing between the National Assembly and the Foreign Affairs Ministry over the insistence of the lawmakers to hold a public hearing on the posting of some envoys which the latter believes could have negative consequences on national interest.

 

The House of Committee on Foreign Affairs had arranged a public hearing for Tuesday, March, 23, 2021, in response to a petition titled: “The Incessant Malpractices Associated with Diplomatic Postings and Deliberate Draining of Resources in the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at Foreign Missions.”

 

Publications to that effect have been carried in some national newspapers, summoning the Permanent Secretary of the ministry Ambassador Gabriel Aduda and interested members of the public to the public hearing. In addition, the Committee published a Zoom account with meeting ID, pass code and opportunity for people to dial in by location from Chicago, New York and various parts of the world, where interested parties could join or call in.

 

But, it would appear that the Ministry has been trying to appeal to the House that rather than a public hearing it was opting for closed-door hearing, because of the critical position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the impact such hearing could have on the image and prestige of the country as well as the integrity of the officers.

 

But it is understood that the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yusuf Buba, from Adamawa has turned down the request for a closed door meeting, insisted on public hearing or a bench warrant would be issued against the minister and his Permanent Secretary

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Former Sports Minister Ka’oje dies at 60, buried in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria’s sporting fraternity was thrown into grief once again as the death was announced on Tuesday morning of the former Minister/Chairman, National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje. He was 60 years of age. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expressed its shock and sadness at the passing of the former Minister, with the […]
News

Trump’s former Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, joins Fox News

Posted on Author Reporter

  The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined Fox News, the network said on Tuesday. Responding to the news, one anonymous Fox News staffer quoted by the Daily Beast called McEnany “a mini-Goebbels” who “helped incite an insurrection on our democracy”. The Fox News host Harris Faulkner made the announcement around an interview with the former Trump […]
News

Insecurity:Maritime Operation at checking Criminality Chief of Naval Staff

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Chief of Naval Staff(CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has said that the conduct of Maritime operation is to check the criminality in water ways. The Naval Chief made call yesterday, during the flag off ceremony of the first quarter sea Exercise, codenamed; Exercise Secured waters, held onboard NNS Thunder, Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica