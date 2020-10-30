Foreign Affairs officials spend N248m in Germany without approval

Officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Republic of Germany have allegedly spent N248 million without the approval of the National Assembly. This information was contained in a query issued by the Auditor General of Federation, Anthony Anyine, against the Nigeria’s embassy in Germany.

The Auditor General, in a petition submitted to the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, requested for the source of extra budgetary spending by the officials in Germany Part of the query reads: “The Embassy (in Germany), over-spent its budget for 2014 in 16 subheads, totalling N248,025,564.88. “This act of over expenditure by the embassy is a virement by the mission without approval from the National Assembly.

“The Mission, through the Permanent Secretary has been advised to abide by the provisions of the financial regulations and extant circular which states that expenditure must be within the amount provided in the subheads.

“It is also necessary that the Embassy should explain the source of the extra funds spent.” In its written response to the audit query, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: ‘Some of the subheads where funds were needed, were underprovided for. “The only fund spent outside the budget was a donation of N5,000, made by Julius Berger Nigeria Limited to the Mission as a gift for the National Day Celebration. “The allocations to subheads were not in line with the requirements of the Mission, the cost of services were very high and delayed allocation were grossly responsible for the Mission’s action.

