Foreign agencies, Nigerian engineers partner on young graduates

The Royal Academy of Engineers and others have partnered with the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) to train young graduates through internship programme. The partnership becomes necessary as a measure to address the growing unemployment of young graduates of engineering in the labour market, due to insufficient relevant practical skills. National Chairman of NIMechE, Prof. Mohammed Ndaliman, disclosed this in Abuja at the Launch of the NIMechE Internship and Mentorship on-line Digital Platform. Ndaliman stated that the internship programme supported by the Royal Academy of Engineers; GCRF; Africa Catalyst Phase 3.0; and several other organisations was designed to bridge the ever widening gap between classroom theories and the practical skills needed to be relevant in the field. He noted that young graduates of Mechanical Engineering who participate in the programme are expected to acquire training on soft skills in leadership, communication and entrepreneurship which will enable students with entrepreneurial ideas and innovations attach themselves to mentors to help them nurture and develop their ideas. According to Ndaliman, the programme will not only empower young graduates, but would help to provide solution to the industrialization needs of the country and that of African continent.

