News Top Stories

Foreign airlines’ blocked fund in Nigeria hits $550m, $1.1bn in Africa

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Reps appeal to IATA for understanding lAfrican airlines to post $638m losses in 2022

The Vice-President, International Air Transport Association (IATA), Mr Kamil Ala Wadhi, has disclosed that international airlines’ funds in Nigeria have risen to $550 million while the total trapped fund of airlines in Africa stands at $1.1 billion.

The IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East, who paid Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, a courtesy call in his office yesterday acknowledged the interest shown by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Nnaji towards finding solutions to the member airlines’ blocked funds in Nigeria. He disclosed that within his regions, “a total of $1.1billion airlines’ funds were blocked and half of these fund, $550 million, is held in Nigeria. “I do appreciate your continue to do more so that it can be quickly resolved.” Nnaji appealed to IATA to prevail on its member airlines to show understanding as the various organs of government are making efforts to ensure that their ticket proceeds are duly remitted.

He reminded his guest that the prevailing situation was in consonance with the global economic meltdown, assuring that the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had put in place a mechanism for the liquidation of the blocked funds. He also told the IATA Vice President that the Federal Government had made tremendous investments in the aviation sector to improve the security and safety of air transportation in the country. Hepraised theassociation for its contributions to the safety of air travel through its Operational Safety Programmes (IOSA), which a number of Nigerian airlines have benefited from.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives leadership had in the heat of the crisis intervened by bringing the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and IATA representative including some of the affected foreign airlines to discuss the way forward. The intervention led to the phased remittances deployed by the CBN to gradually liquidate the backlog of the trapped funds.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Oronsaye Report: SGF inaugurates white paper panel to review parastatals, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has inaugurated the White Paper panel to review parastatals, agencies and commissions created from 2014. Former Head of Service, Ebele Okeke, has been named the Chairman of the committee. Mustapha, while inaugurating the panel at a short ceremony in Abuja stated that the committee […]
News

Ex-militants to Buhari: Extend Dikios’ Amnesty appointment

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

The Delta State Chairman of Phase 2 Ex-Agitators and member of Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, Solomon Adu, yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the appointment of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dixon Dikio. Adu said the interim administrator has been a bride to their people in […]
News

US arrests ex-Mexican Defence Minister, Cienfuegos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Mexican Defence Minister Salvador Cienfuegos has been arrested in the US at the request of the Drug Enforcement Agency(DEA). Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he was informed by the US ambassador to Mexico that Cienfuegos – defense chief from 2012-2018 – was detained at Los Angeles airport. “The consul in Los Angeles will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica