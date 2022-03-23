Foreign airlines’ trapped funds hit N158bn

Buhari seeks fast tracking airports’ concessionAyadeSoludoDefection

Nigeria is currently holding $283 million ((N158.48billion) worth of foreign airlines’ funds in the country.

The funds are proceeds from sales of foreign airlines’ tickets, among others that are trapped in Nigeria.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure during the commissioning of the new international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos yesterday.

The $283 million (N158.48billion) foreign airlines’ funds is huge but a sharp reduction from $800 million trapped in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) four years ago.

According to him, the sector needs the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign exchange. He said: “Aviation business suffers from issues of foreign exchange by local and foreign airlines and their inability to repatriate blocked funds.

Sirika said the overall goal is to grow the aviation sector’s contribution from the current 0.6 per cent to five per cent (approximately $ 14.166 billion).

In the same vein, he said IATA projects the air transport market in Nigeria is forecastunder the”currenttrends” scenariotogrowby 174percent in the next 20 years.

This, to him, would result in an additional 9.4 billion passenger journeys by 2037, adding that if met, this increased demandwouldsupportapproximately$ 4.7billionof GDPand almost 555,700 jobs

“Mr. President, when this government came into power in 2015, the aviation industry was faced with major challenges, some of which was unemployment of professionals, scarcity of Foreign Exchange, budgetary constraint, sustainability of waiver on Aircraft and spares, decaying/aging infrastructure and obsolete equipment, poor and intolerable conditions of airport facilities and equipment, as well as blocked airline funds, to mention a few,”

Sirika said. In his address, President Buhari directed the Minister of Aviation, Sirika, to fast track the airport concession programme; an indication that four of the major four aerodromes in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, andPort-Harcourtcould be handed to new owners any time from now. In particular, the airport concession project (including the newly commissioned terminals) has reached an advanced stage.

The Ministry of Aviation said it would issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the shortlisted firms before the end of March, saying itexpectedtoannounceapartnerinthesecond quarter of 2022 and handover by the fourth quarter of 2022.

