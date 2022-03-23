News Top Stories

Foreign airlines’ trapped funds hit N158bn

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)
  • Buhari seeks fast tracking airports’ concessionAyadeSoludoDefection

Nigeria is currently holding $283 million ((N158.48billion) worth of foreign airlines’ funds in the country.

The funds are proceeds from sales of foreign airlines’ tickets, among others that are trapped in Nigeria.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure during the commissioning of the new international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos yesterday.

The $283 million (N158.48billion) foreign airlines’ funds is huge but a sharp reduction from $800 million trapped in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) four years ago.

According to him, the sector needs the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign    exchange. He said: “Aviation business suffers from issues of foreign exchange by local and foreign airlines and their inability to repatriate blocked funds.

Nigeriacurrentlyholds$ 283million worth of foreign airlines fund in the country. I humbly ask for thesupportof theCentralBank of Nigeria (CBN) through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign exchange.

 

“The President is aware of the recent incident the sector witnessedrelatingtothescarcity of Jet A1 fuel. Though this is globalIwishtohumblyrequest thatthePresidentshoulddirect the NNPC to import Jet A1 in good quantity and ask the CBN   provide forex for airlines to aid supply.”

 

“Theministryiscommitted toadequatemaintenancefor all terminal buildings across the nation. We will ensure all passengers have access to great infrastructure anytime they use a y of the terminals.”

 

Sirika said the overall goal is to grow the aviation sector’s contribution from the current 0.6 per cent to five per cent (approximately $ 14.166 billion).

 

In the same vein, he said IATA projects the air transport market in Nigeria is forecastunder the”currenttrends” scenariotogrowby 174percent in the next 20 years.

 

This, to him, would result in an additional 9.4 billion passenger journeys by 2037, adding that if met, this increased demandwouldsupportapproximately$ 4.7billionof GDPand almost 555,700 jobs

“Mr. President, when this government came into power in 2015, the aviation industry was faced with major challenges, some of which was unemployment of professionals, scarcity of Foreign Exchange, budgetary constraint, sustainability of waiver on Aircraft and spares, decaying/aging infrastructure and obsolete equipment, poor and intolerable conditions of airport facilities and equipment, as well as blocked airline funds, to mention a few,”

 

Sirika said. In his address, President Buhari directed the Minister of Aviation, Sirika, to fast track the airport concession programme; an indication that four of the major four aerodromes in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, andPort-Harcourtcould be handed to new owners any time from now. In particular, the airport concession project (including the newly commissioned terminals) has reached an advanced stage.

 

The Ministry of Aviation said it would issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the shortlisted firms before the end of March, saying itexpectedtoannounceapartnerinthesecond quarter of 2022 and handover by the fourth quarter of 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kalu congratulates newly appointed Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji on his appointment as the Archbishop of Owerri Diocese and the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN). Extolling the virtues of the outgoing Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Kalu stressed that […]
News

Nigeria’s current problem very complex – UK minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  The British Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, has described Nigeria’s security situation as massively complex, adding that no partnership would resolve the multiplicity of the country’s problems, whether it is Boko Haram insurgency or a number of other issues. Duddridge was fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja yesterday during his courtesy visit to the […]
News Top Stories

DPR: Only rich Nigerians’ll use petrol cars by 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the current move being championed by the Federal Government to convert vehicles to use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), only rich individu- PMS sector. “Nigerians should have a choice of energy they want to use. That is price freedom. We want motorists to switch to autogas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica