Foreign airlines’ trapped funds mount, hit $743m

Airlines’ funds trapped in Nigeria have continued to mount, a situation that has put the carriers in a tight corner. As of December 2022, the trapped funds was $550 million, despite the recent intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to clear part of it. Consequently, the International Air Transport Association, yesterday, disclosed that the trapped funds belonging to airlines operating in Nigeria has reached $743.721 million from $662 million in January 2023. IATA disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The letter was signed by the Area Manager, West and Central Africa, Dr Samson Fatokun, and obtained by our correspondent in Abuja. According to the letter, IATA and the global airline community seek an invention from the minister for the resolution of airlines’ blocked funds issues in Nigeria.

“For over a year, Nigeria has been the country with the highest amount of airline-blocked funds in the world. Please find attached the comparative table of airlines’ blocked funds by country. “Moreover, as of January 2023, airlines’ blocked funds in Nigeria have increased to $743.721 million from $662 million in January 2023 and $549 million in December 2022.” IATA had revealed, last year that the fund was about half of the $1.1 billion blocked funds in Africa and the Middle East. IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Mr. Kamil Al-Wadhi, expressed disappointment with Nigeria over the issue when he paid a courtesy visit to the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji. Nnaji appealed to IATA to prevail on its member airlines to show understanding as the various organs of government were making efforts to ensure that their ticket proceeds were duly remitted. The committee chairman reminded his guests that the prevailing situation was in consonance with the global economic meltdown, assuring him that the Federal Government through the CBN had put in place a mechanism for the liquidation of the blocked funds. The decision by Nigeria to inadvertently keep airlines’ funds has invariably led to high or ‘exploitative’ fares by the carriers. IATA had warned of an impending hike in airfare in countries where airlines’ funds are trapped. Al-Awadhi, had at the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Doha, Qatar, July last year, warned that carriers could be forced to remove lower fare inventories and replaced them with higher fares. Meanwhile, Sirika restated Nigeria’s commitment to the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), assuring IATA and the foreign airlines that the government would resolve the matter of blocked funds as soon as possible. He lamented that the airlines were facing collateral damage and that average Nigerian was bearing the brunt of this issue. The Aviation Safety Round Table (ASRT), President Gabriel Olowo, stated that what appears to be exploitative airfare charged Nigerians by foreign airlines was a result of the chances and choices which the country refused to take which invariably led to the consequences of what many referred to as exploitative fares. Olowo who was reacting to New Telegraph’s story entitled, “Foreign airlines: Nigerians bear brunt of exploitative fares,” said Nigeria chose to limit payments of travel only to Naira, stressing that whereas fares globally are denominated in dollars.

