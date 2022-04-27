Sports

Foreign-born players not properly integrated into Eagles – Odegbami

Ex-international Segun Odegbami has hit out at the Nigeria Football Federation for constantly looking for foreign- born Nigerian players who are not given enough time to properly integrate into the national team. The former national team captain said even when the federation insists on bringing players from abroad to the team they should be allowed to settle down in the squad before being given important roles.

He reckoned that Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey shouldn’t have been allowed to start the match against Ghana which cost the country the ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The duo who started their first international match against the Black Stars badly failed to spackle as the Eagles played a 1-1 draw which was not enough to clinch the ticket. Odegbami said it was hard to blame the players saying thrusting them into the fray so early in their national team career and in such a huge match was expected to be counter-productive. He said football in Europe is quite different from what is obtainable in Africa and the mentality of players from the two continents also differ.

“The reality is that African football is different; when you come from Europe, you must have to learn to adapt to football here,” he said. “African football is physical and the mentality is also different too. So, these guys need to adapt and not all of them have been able to do that. We can say Willaim Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun have now adapted to football here and that is why they don’t struggle again. “It is just like when players leave here for Europe, you will notice that it takes time for them to settle down there, it happened to Nwankwo Kanu and even Austin Okocha. “So, we have to be sensible about how we bring these players to the Eagles; we shouldn’t just take them straight to the team, we should allow them to get adapted to the system here before we start them in big games.”

 

