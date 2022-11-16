Foreign Exchange: Why we arrested BDC operators –EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n ((EFCC,), yesterday, explained that “the recent arrest of some Bureau De Change operators…was incidental to the Commission’s overall efforts in sanitising the foreign exchange sector” Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the dis-closure in a statement sent to New Telegraph. Uwujaren quoted the Commission’s Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, as saying that: “At EFCC, we work with intelligence and with other stakeholders; and when we talk of illegal forex operators you cannot just invite people on the street even though sometimes you could, but generally you do not have a choice but to make arrest”.

He quoted the senior official as stressing that the Commission considers foreign exchange malpractice as an economic crime against the Nigerian state, adding that the Commission as far back as 2016 established a fullfledge Section known as Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section and for over 10 years maintained visible “presence at all airports in the country to checkmate incidences of bulk cash movement outside Nigeria which is another aspect of this menace”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...