Foreign, homebased athletes expected at Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

International and homebased athletes have indicated interest in participating in the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon billed to take place on Saturday, July 17. The marathon powered by Bigi brand of Rite Foods will see marathoners who have won medals at similar events taking part in the 21km race that will commence from Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin, and ends at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, with winning prize of $30,000, as well as other exciting freebies. On the list of participating athletes are male marathoners such as Kenya’s Bernard Sang who was first at the 2020 Istanbul Marathon, Hosea Chirchir Kiplimo, Rhonzas Lokitam, Kilimo, Eliud Mewangi, Sammy Nyokaye, John Muriuri Mburi, William Amponsah, Titus Kipruto Kibiego, and Paul Korch. The female participants include Shila Jepkosgei, who is a World Athletics gold-label runner, Ghana’s Juliana Lariba Sakat, Kenya’s Gladys Jepkemoi Chemweno, Caern Jebet Maiyo, Ruth Karanja, Susy Chebet Chemaimak, and Hannah Wanjiru Gatheru.

