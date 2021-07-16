Sports

Foreign, homebased athletes expected at Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

International and homebased athletes have indicated interest in participating in the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon billed to take place on Saturday, July 17. The marathon powered by Bigi brand of Rite Foods will see marathoners who have won medals at similar events taking part in the 21km race that will commence from Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin, and ends at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, with winning prize of $30,000, as well as other exciting freebies. On the list of participating athletes are male marathoners such as Kenya’s Bernard Sang who was first at the 2020 Istanbul Marathon, Hosea Chirchir Kiplimo, Rhonzas Lokitam, Kilimo, Eliud Mewangi, Sammy Nyokaye, John Muriuri Mburi, William Amponsah, Titus Kipruto Kibiego, and Paul Korch. The female participants include Shila Jepkosgei, who is a World Athletics gold-label runner, Ghana’s Juliana Lariba Sakat, Kenya’s Gladys Jepkemoi Chemweno, Caern Jebet Maiyo, Ruth Karanja, Susy Chebet Chemaimak, and Hannah Wanjiru Gatheru.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF and coaches’ penchant for ‘foreign’ Eagles

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The composition of the players in the team in the past was largely made up of domestic league players. That was when the league and the Football Association (FA) Cup were very hot with huge following and fanbase across the country. The team that won the country’s first continental football title, the Africa Cup of […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Sweden frustrate Spain, Slovakia stun Poland

Posted on Author Reporter

*Czech Republic checkmate Scotland Spain endured a frustrating opening game in Euro 2020 as they failed to make their near total dominance pay against a rigid and stubborn Sweden in Seville. Luis Enrique’s side had the vast majority of possession and territory in the match, which at times resembled a session of attack versus defence, […]
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Osimhen seals five-year Napoli deal

Posted on Author Reporter

    Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, has finally penned a five-year deal with Serie A side, Napoli. Osimhen, according to French and Italian media outlets, sealed a contract with an option of a year in a deal worth €70 million, which could rise to €80 million after a number of performance-related add-ons. “It’s finally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica