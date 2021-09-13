Foreign interests threaten Nigerians’ N348bn shipping job

INVASION

Customs has been blamed over incursion of foreigners at port

There is anxiety among freight forwarders at the seaports and borders over the takeover of N348 billion job reserved for them by foreign shipping lines. It was gathered that one of the foreign liners,

Mediterranean Shipping Line (MSC), had infiltrated the sector under the name Medlog services.

According to the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) allowed the foreigners to grab their jobs by granting them licences for freight forwarding and customs brokerage business in the country.

Data by the International Trade Administration (ITA) on Nigeria logistics and freight forwarding indicated that the value of the country’s freight forwarding sector is estimated at N348 billion ($696 million).

At the association’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, members of the association expressed sadness, saying that customs brokerage job, a segment in the logistics chain, which ought to be left for indigenous Nigerians, was being threatened as projects, which should be handled by Nigerians, were being given to foreigners. Project cargoes are the bulky equipment and parts being imported by federal and state governments and multinational companies for their various projects.

However, indigenous freight forwarders currently have no access to them because of obnoxious government policies and lack of resources to do the jobs. The association is worried that no government policy seems to be protecting indigenisation of customs brokerage in the country.

According to the Vice President of ANLCA, Dr. Kayode Farinto, NCS had licensed Maersk Line and MSC under the name Damco Logistics and Medlog Services Limited to carry out customs brokerage.

He noted that younger customs brokers were gradually losing their jobs, while older Customs brokers were rendered broke as a result of foreign dominance of the Customs brokerage business.

Farinto advised government to put up an executive bill that will emanate from the National Assembly to stop foreigners from taking over indigenous jobs.

He explained: “It is no more news that foreigners have taken over this specialised aspect of the logistics chain, under the guise of rendering door-to-door service and, as we speak now, all project cargoes have been taken over by these foreigners and no government policy seems to be protecting our profession.

“Maersk Line, a shipping line, has registered a clearing outfit called Damco Logistics Limited, while MSC also has been licensed by the board of customs to practice customs brokerages as Medlod Services Limited.”

Also, the Managing Director of Scepter Consult, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, explained to New Telegraph that with the volume of cargoes coming out of the seaport, local freight forwarders had been losing huge amount of money to foreign firms yearly in the industry.

He stressed that apart from cargo clearance, more than 3,000 trucks accessed the port daily to lift car- goes and 70 per cent of the trucks are owned by foreigners because of the country’s trade policies, which favoured them.

Ogamode added that some logistics firms were owned by foreign firms who had dominated the freight forwarding in the port industry, saying that a situation where foreigners had access to the seaports was not good for the country’s security.

He said: “The worst thing is that some Nigerians serve as fronts to the foreign shipping lines. They employ them as chief operating officers or managing directors.”

He stressed that Nigerian companies and government agencies preferred to patronise foreign freight forwarding and clearing firms because of capacity and resources to do the jobs.

Ogamode noted that major clearing jobs ports in Togo, Benin and Ghana were done mainly by the indigenous freight forwarders despite the fact the 85 per cent of cargoes cleared by Benin Republic ended up in Nigeria before the closure of borders.

Like this: Like Loading...