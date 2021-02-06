Foreign Investment Inflow slumps by 26.81% in Q4 2020

The volume of Foreign Investments Inflow into Nigeria decreased by – 26.81 per cent fourth quarter 2020 compared to third quarter 2019 figure of -71.87 per cent, National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS) confirmed yesterday. The NBS put total value of capital importation into Nigeria stood Q4,2020 at $1,069.68million.

Similarly, the total value of capital importation in 2020 stood at $9,680.49 million, compared to $23,990.05million in 2019, representing a decline of -59.65 per cent between the two periods. The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Other investment, which accounted for 73.22 per cent ($783.26 million) of total capital importation, followed by FDI, which accounted for 23.49 per cent ($251.27 million) of total capital imported and Portfolio Investment which accounted for 3.29 per cent ($35.15million) of total capital imported in Q4 2020. By sector, Capital importation by Shares dominated in Q4 2020 reaching $287.04million of the total capital importation in Q4 2020.

The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment in Nigeria in Q4 2020 with $236.88million. This accounted for 22.14 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q4 2020. By Destination of Investment, Lagos state emerged as the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in Q4 2020 with $829.64million.

This accounted for 77.56% of the total capital inflow in Q4 2020. By Bank, Citibank Nigeria Limited emerged at the top of capital investment in Nigeria in Q4 2020 with $216.17million. This accounted for 20.21 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q4 2020.

