Foreign Investments: China eyes Nigeria’s Communications, Security sectors

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Emerging facts on Thursday has revealed that the Republic of China is interested in increasing its foreign investment profile in Nigeria, and is eyeing the country’s Communications and security sectors. While the volume of investments China is considering was not disclosed, it was however noted that such moves became necessary as a big step to solidify the economic relationship between the two countries.

This disclosure was made in Abuja by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun when he led a delegation to visit the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello. The Ambassador also stated that China was working out a new strategy to establish a demonstration farm in the nation’s capital, as a measure towards fighting food insecurity in Nigeria. “China was already developing a new strategy of cooperation between the two countries with more focus on Communication, Security and International co-operations”, he said.

 

