Foreign investors eye Nigerian market at West Africa Auto Show

Exhibitors at the just-concluded West Africa Auto Show have agreed that there are enormous opportunities in the Nigerian automotive industry. This is just as they also emphasized that the exhibition would further solidify their interest in investing in the sector. The Managing Director of BtoB Event, Jamie Hill, the organisers of the event said despite the slow growth following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected global business, he was impressed by the turnout at this year’s show. Hill added that the enthusiasm as shown by exhibitors came from across the world.

He said the success of the event shows that more investment will be experienced in the automotive sector in alignment with the projection of the Nigerian government for the industry. “We are very proud here today to welcome over 70 exhibitors from over five different continents.

“They are all here because they have a vested interest in the Nigerian market, they see it as a huge opportunity for business, a huge opportunity for growth, and they have invested a lot of money and time to come here and set their businesses up here in Nigeria “Our business here is to promote Nigerian automotive businesses, Nigerian manufacturing and Nigerian automotive vehicles and parts, so we hope that we can further enhance the Nigerian vehicle and automotive production sector,” he stated.

 

