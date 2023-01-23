Foreign liners earn $15bn from Nigerian wet cargoes market

Bayo Akomolafe Foreign shipping lines have earned more than $15billion as freight on Nigerian oil products in the last three years. According to the Nigerian Export- Import (NEXIM) Bank,the country has been losing $5billion yearly as freight payment for shipping services without alternatives to domesticate such funds in the country. Since the demise of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL), no Nigerian flagged ship plied the international routes. Also, it was revealed that absence of fiscal incentives for the shipping industry has hampered local shipping growth, making the country to be wholly dependent on foreign registered vessels to move its import and export trade with adverse economic implication for the country. Findings revealed that despite the Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) set up six years ago by the Federal Ministry of Transportation with a mandate to promote Nigerian ownership of ships and vessels to enable local companies take control of the shipping business, the country still lacks national fleet to dislodge the foreign liners. The Chairman, Ship Owners Forum (SOF), Mrs Margret Orakwusi, had complained that no Nigerian vessel was listed among a total of 500 vessels that visited the Nigerian ports in the first quarter of 2015, saying it meant that no value addition to the huge annual tonnage generated by way of earnings in freight, which translates into billions of dollars loss to Nigeria. According to her, “the coastal trade reserved for indigenous operators are dominated by foreign operators and the common reason for this is due to lack of capacity of the indigenous operators in provision of seaworthy ships.” However, the Technical Adviser to the Managing Director/CEO of NEXIM Bank, Mr. Hope Yongo, explained at the ninth African Shippers’ Day in Lagos that with investments in fleet being championed by Sealink Consortium, the nation and other countries in Africa, would be able to keep the colossal shipping funds in the continent. He explained that Nigeria could also explore export of bulk commodities worth $600million to $1.2billion annually with the provision of adequate transport infrastructure. Yongo said: “Nigeria is endowed with solid minerals, about 38 valuable solid minerals but no one reckons with the country in this regard because of the numerous challenges with infrastructure in moving these commodities. “Coal, iron ore, led and zinc, among others aren’t being explored optimally for export because of infrastructure challenges. One of the things that NEXIM Bank does is to ensure that we harness the inland waterways transport system to evacuate these commodities.” The technical adviser stressed that some organisations had come to NEXIM Bank to explore avenues to enhance export of solid minerals like the Ajaokuta Steel Company, while the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has also been partnering with NEXIM Bank for crucial investments in viable inland waterways. Worried by the foreign dominance of freight earnings from shipping services in Africa, the Chairperson, Sealink Consortium, Mrs. Dabney Shall- Holma, revealed how African nations could regain economic control. Shall-Holma, while delivering a paper titled, “Coastal Shipping: A Sine qua non for Integration of Trade in Africa” in Lagos, explained that ownership of cargoes means Nigeria and other nations within the continent could dictate shipping conditions for their cargoes. She described African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) as a opportunity to spark vessel ownership in the region. She added: “Under the Project, we would be vessels with carrying capacity of 3,000 tonnes which is equivalent to 102 trucks. We would boost the port

business and other ancillary shipping services among nations in the continent. “The big shipping lines have like an end-to-end service delivery because some of them also own port terminals. “The terminals are waiting to service their ships and even if the transit time is much longer, it doesn’t affect their profit margins and their trade. “So, the Union of African Shippers’ Council (UASC) must change the narrative. African nations pull resources together and forget about any colonial affiliations. Just do the right thing for Africa and the citizens. “We had charter to bring shipping companies that were trading in West and Central Africa and also ensure that no shipping line carries cargoes in the region unless it meets the conditions by the cargo owners.” Shall-Holma bemoaned the low level of trade among African nations, stating that only one out of ten exports from countries in the region ends up in Africa, while the stats for West Africa is worse with less than one-tenth export trade within the sub-region. According to her, Europe and Asia led the statistics with intraregional export trade with about 4 out of 10 exports remaining in the continent. On his part, the Chairman, Sea Transport Limited, Mr. Aminu Umar, who also moderated the panel discussion, posited that there would be more opportunities for coastal trade to be utilised under the AfCFTA with the takeoff of Dangote Refinery.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...