Foreign liners grab $45bn freight from Nigeria

Nigeria has not benefited anything from carriage of its cargo due to absence of Nigerian fleet plying international trade, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Since the demise of the Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL) in 1995, the country has not been able to establish shipping line that would fly Nigerian flag, thereby creating room for dominance of the business by foreigners. Unfortunately, Malaysia, which started its shipping line the same time with Nigeria, is currently sailing with 245 ships of various sizes and types. Conversely, all the 24 fleet acquired by Nigeria under the defunct NNSL disappeared despite heavy investment and subsidies by the Federal Government. When it was established, the aims were to mitigate incessant freight rate hikes, arrest capital flight, earn foreign exchange, train their citizens in seafaring and boost their national prestige abroad.

Challenge

However, one of the myriad of challenges that have hampered the development of the Nigerian fleet by the Federal Government over the years after the demise of NNSL include ship registration issues, absence of incentives for the maritime industry and faulty trade terms. Also, it was learnt that while Nigerian exports are shipped with Free on Board (FOB), imports coming into the country are shipped based on Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF).

Loss

Because of lack of national fleet, Nigerian importers paid $45 billion as freight for dry and wet cargo to foreign ship owners between 2015 and 2019 alone. For instance, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, said at the launch of a book titled: The Rise, Fall and Liquidation of Africa’s Pioneer Carriers; Nigerian National Shipping Line and Black Star Line, that the vacuum created by the collapse of NNSL was yet to be filled till date. Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Consumer Affairs Department of the Council, Mr Celestine Akujobi, quoting the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s statistics, revealed that between 2015 and 2019 alone, a total of 26,147 vessels berthed at the Nigerian ports with total dry cargo throughput of 372 million metric tonnes and total wet cargo throughput of 613 million metric tonnes. He said: “If we apply the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) benchmark freight rate of $92.5 per metric tonnes, for general dry cargo from Europe, total freight of over $34 biIIion was paid for the period, while with a bench-mark freight rate of $18 per metric tonne for crude oil to Europe, freight paid to foreign ship owners on crude on export was more than $11 billion for the period. “This means that more than $45 billion was paid as freight for dry and wet cargo to foreign ship owners by Nigerians between 2015 and 2019 alone (an average of over $8 billion paid to foreign ship owners annually). This is an economic opportunity loss to the nation as the country did not benefit anything as freight from carriage of her cargo due to absence of Nigerian fleet plying international trade.”

Fresh steps

Bello explained that it was because of these losses that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, constituted the Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) with members drawn from the public and private sector maritime stakeholders to actualise the establishment of a Nigerian fleet that would be wholly private sector owned and operated, with government providing the required support.

Issue

A scholar, Prof David Aworawo, noted that indiscipline was one of the reasons NNSL did not thrive, saying that because NNSL was a government venture, workers were simply not committed and there was gross indiscipline in the way they operated.

For instance, he explained that there were incessant strike action by some of the workers, who only thought of what they could gain and not what the country needs to sustain the company. Aworawo explained: “The example of Ghana Black Star Lines was sited when they went on strike for more than six months and, by the time they came back, all the ships were dead, nobody oiled them, they couldn’t function and they were subsequently sold as scrap. As the ships were sold as scraps, the workers too didn’t have job to do again. “The consequences of the indiscipline is that the ships became highly indebted, they were detained outside Nigeria times and they became a subject of mockery.” However, he suggested that government must be fully involved in shipping business, but at a minimal level. Also, the Chairman of Genesis Worldwide Shipping, Capt Emmanuel Ihenacho, said: “Out of this bad business of NNSL, we now have a historical record that people now and in the future can reference to, that if they venture into the business again, they have a good chance of achieving success.” Notwithstanding, President of Nigerian Association of Master Mariners, Capt Tajudeen Alao, argued that NNSL was not dead, but was alive and there were testimonies to that effect, noting that NNSL gave birth to many offsprings. According to him, “before the birth of NNSL, nobody knew that Africans could own a ship. But today, indigenous practitioners and shipowners like High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Fajemirokun, Jolapamo, Odili, Ladoja, Capt Ihenacho, Alhaji Waziri and Greg Ogbeifun, among other indigenous companies, emerged.” Further, Alao stressed that all the vessels under NNSL collapsed because of the change in general cargo handling to container handling in the late 70s and early 80s, adding that modern technology and changing in times, took effect on the vessels on NNSL, which are brand new ships. He argued that in area of human capacity development, NNSL left unparalleled legacy.

Solution

The author of the book, Dr Edmund Chilaka, said that there was no need for Nigeria to continue in the present quest to establish a national fleet as NFIC had been charged to do. He said that instead, the Federal Government should take policy measures to help indigenous ship owners to grow their tonnage and improve their practice for competitive sea trading. He said that the liquidation of NNSL need not be a funeral, stressing the need to convert the ill-fated liquidation into how to achieve a better performance by indigenous shipping operators.

Like this: Like Loading...