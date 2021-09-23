Business

Foreign, local brands’ firms to partake in Africa Rising 4

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

As top practitioners in the marketing communications industry and other players in the global corporate environment prepare for the Africa Rising 4, an annual continental conference of the International Advertising Association (IAA), leading brands have identified with the global advertising body to host the event.

The two-day conference will hold virtually from September 28 to 29, 2021. According to a statement signed by the President of IAA in Nigeria, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, a list of local and global brands have entered into partnership with IAA to host the event. According to him, some of the partners include CNN, Brand Finance, LinkedIn, Google, Tiktok, Facebook, Coca Cola, Interswitch, First Bank Nigeria and Access Bank.

The conference is the region’s most anticipated event that brings together the very best in marketing communications over a 2-day period to deliberate on topics propelling the industry and find new ways to uplift the industry on the continent.

This edition with the theme: “Africa to the World” will have in attendance thought leaders, key entrepreneurs, advertising/marketing communications practitioners and the academia working in or doing businesses across Africa and the globe to discuss the successes of brands in Africa as the engine of economic revival in the wake of COVID-19.

The speakers and panellists include: Joel Netttey, IAA’s first African Chairman/ World President; Wamkele Mene, Secretary- General (AfCFTA); Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group; Andisa Ntsubane, Head, Marketing Strategy/ Planning & Africa Marketing, Old Mutual Limited; Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa (Google); Jeff Greenbaum, Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA); Tyrona Heath, Director, Market Engagement, The B2B Institute (LinkedIn); Declan Arhen, Director, Africa Brand Finance; Mitchell Elegbe, Founder & Group MD/CEO, Interswitch; Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank Nigeria, amongst others. Discourse will revolve around issues in marketing communications from the African perspective ranging from leadership in a challenging area to Economic prospects against the backdrop of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to technology, research and data, digital branding & digital evolution, creativity and nation building. While CNN would be the official global media partner, its presenter, Robin Curnow (anchor and correspondent) will kick off the first debate of the conference around the theme “Why Brands Matter in Africa.” Highlights of the conference will include the launch of Brand Finance Report for Africa (which recognises 150 top outstanding brands in Africa), Women in Marketing, Networking session, Panel Discussion and many more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AIB awaits bill to expand operations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

NEW FRONTIER Nigeria has been able to mitigate so many risks       The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is eagerly awaiting a bill by the National Assembly and the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari that will allow the aviation investigative body expand its scope of operation.   Should the agency get the approval, it […]
Business

Analysts: Infrastructure firm’ll boost FDI inflows

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Analysts at CSL Research have welcomed the Federal Government’s creation of the Infrastructure Company Limited (InfraCo), stating that the move will lead to an improvement in foreign direct investment flow into the country’s economy. In a report obtained by New    Telegraph at the weekend,   the analysts emphasised that “a lot of effort must […]
Business

MainOne partners STEMCafe to empower school children

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

MainOne, a broadband infrastructure company providing innovative telecoms services and network solutions across West Africa has set out to empower young children as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility by providing them with sponsored training on Scratch Programming. The programme will be facilitated in these schools by STEMCafe – a maker space for kids to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica