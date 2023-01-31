Sports

Foreign players boost Arts Hotel polo team

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…hail energy and development in Nigeria

Two foreign players featuring for The Art Hotel Polo team at the ongoing 2023 Lagos International Polo tournament are optimistic about the prospect of the team in Nigeria. Team Leader of Art Hotel Team, Neku Edun, said on Monday in Lagos that the two players- JJ De Alba from Mexico and Genaro Ringa from Argentina – were a huge blessing to the team. Edun said preparation for the ongoing event was good with the team getting set to make a mark at the ongoing event in Lagos. “We are new and it’s our first competition together but we are excited to be part of the fun especially with our colleagues from South America. They have been wonderful and we expect to get better with more tournaments together.

Another strong member of the team, Sadiq Dantata, said he was particularly happy with the horses the Art Polo team was using for the tournament. “It is always good to set a good standard. We had assistance here and there and we are really solid for this event because we are in polo for a long time to make impart and be among the best,” Dantata said. Ringa and Alba however expressed shock over the standard of the ongoing tournament and the energy being displayed by polo players in the country. “It was a big surprise to see players display so much talent in the game with so much energy he in Nigeria. There are prospects of development in this country,” Alba said. Ringer added that the Art Team would capitalize on its area of strength to create a big impact at the ongoing Lagos polo tournament. The annual polo tournament which started on January 28 ends on February 5.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

