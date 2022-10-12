Foreign Scholarships: We’ll reciprocate your kindness, Abia North students tell Kalu

Abia North students under the aegis of the Abia North Students Association (ANSA) have applauded the Senator representing the area in the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu for sponsoring students from the constituency to study medicine and surgery in a foreign university.

ANSA in a commendation letter signed by its President, Idika Michael, appreciated Kalu for his developmental strides and assured him of their continuous support. The statement reads: “I write on behalf of ANSA to specially commend you for the opportunity given to four Abia North students to study in South America at Venezuela’s prestigious University, Latino-American Medical School-Escuela.

“Also, I want to specially remark on your efforts in repositioning Abia North since you came on board as our Senator, specifically your efforts in the education sector which have earned our students various educational materials and support. “Your Excellency, you have always been guided by the philosophy of a true Public Officer through your high sense of dedication, selflessness and integrity, which you brought to bear in your Public Service career, especially as our Senator. “While being convinced that your brilliance and zeal would make you excel in your future endeavours, please be assured of the continuous support of students of your constituency, as might be required.”

