News

Foreign Scholarships: We’ll reciprocate your kindness, Abia North students tell Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Comment(0)

Abia North students under the aegis of the Abia North Students Association (ANSA) have applauded the Senator representing the area in the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu for sponsoring students from the constituency to study medicine and surgery in a foreign university.

ANSA in a commendation letter signed by its President, Idika Michael, appreciated Kalu for his developmental strides and assured him of their continuous support. The statement reads: “I write on behalf of ANSA to specially commend you for the opportunity given to four Abia North students to study in South America at Venezuela’s prestigious University, Latino-American Medical School-Escuela.

“Also, I want to specially remark on your efforts in repositioning Abia North since you came on board as our Senator, specifically your efforts in the education sector which have earned our students various educational materials and support. “Your Excellency, you have always been guided by the philosophy of a true Public Officer through your high sense of dedication, selflessness and integrity, which you brought to bear in your Public Service career, especially as our Senator. “While being convinced that your brilliance and zeal would make you excel in your future endeavours, please be assured of the continuous support of students of your constituency, as might be required.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Unemployment: Experts advise Nigerian youths to develop technological skills

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As unemployment continues to rise in Nigeria, youth has been advised to embrace technology as the skill of the future. Speakers at the 2021 Career Fair organised by the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos urged the youth to invest their time and energy in developing and mastering technological skills. The speakers at the event alluded […]
News

Ebonyi Assembly: Court reinstates Deputy Speaker, two others

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday reinstated Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa as the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. The Court also restored the seats of Odefa and two other Lawmakers, Ngozi Eziulo (Afikpo North East) and Oliver Osi (Ivo). The court’s order followed a motion ex parte dated 24th February, 2022 […]
News Top Stories

Police Commission elevates 9 CPs to AIG, promotes 20,356 officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, promoted a total of 20,356 officers to the next ranks. Among the officers promoted were nine Commissioners of Police (CP) to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG). Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica