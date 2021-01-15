News

Foreigners trooping into Oyo through Oke Ogun, Amotekun boss raises alarm

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Chairman of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed: Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, General Kunle Togun (rtd), has raised the alarm that large numbers of heavily- armed Fulani herders who are non-Nigerians have started trooping in through Saki East, Saki West and Atisbo Local Government areas of the state. He dropped this hint in a message he sent to the Yoruba World Assembly, organizer of the first Yoruba traditional security summit which held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Buildings, Secretariat, Ibadan yesterday.

This is just as the leadership of traditional believers from Oyo, Ogun, Osun Ekiti and Ondo States pledged loyality to the Yoruba Nation and declared that they will henceforth wage wars against “anyone, group or tribe that kidnaps, invades our farmland, and kills our people, with our ancient mystical powers”. The prominent leaders in the zone brainstormed on how to check the rampant cases of kidnapping, rape, killings and wanton destruction of farmlands in some parts of the state by the daring herders.

They concluded that they would not use guns to fight the Intruders but would resort to traditional methods to battle them. Gen. Togun who was invited as the Chief Guest of honour at the event had forwarded the message to leaders of YWA, Chief Taye Ayorinde, Chairman, Governing council, Yoruba World Assembly and Dr Victor Taiwo, Secretary General, YWA to explain reason for his inability to attend the programme. In the message, he said: “I am still in Saki area.

The Fulani herdsmen are trooping in, in large numbers to Saki East and Saki West, as well as, Atisbo Local Government areas of the expanse Opara Forest reserve. Our boys are highly inexperienced. I am employing the services of seasoned native hunters who are assisting our boys. “A lot of success is being achieved so far. Evidence abound that they are not Nigerians. Amulets, charms, poisoned arrows and daggers already seized from them are about six bags as of now”, Togun said. He further disclosed that some community chiefs and traditional rulers are those inviting the intruders, noting that a meeting had been scheduled for January 14, 2021 but had to be rescheduled for Tuesday.

Our Reporters

