Foreman backs Fury to beat Joshua in £200m showdown

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman has insisted he cannot see how Anthony Joshua beats Tyson Fury in their £200million showdown later this year. Joshua and Fury are set to meet in the summer after it was revealed earlier this week that they had both signed the contracts for the first of two heavyweight blockbusters. Both teams are now working to finalise a date and a site.

The Middle East is currently putting up the most enticing proposals, with Saudi Arabia understood to be leading the way. This summer’s Battle of Britain will determine the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in the early 2000s with Joshua’s WBA, WBO, and IBF titles and Fury’s WBC belt on the line. Foreman, who was the oldest man to ever win the heavyweight crown, is backing Fury to win boxing’s biggest fight as he believes the Gypsy King is too skillful for AJ to handle. Speaking to iFL TV, the 72-yearold said: ‘That boy Tyson Fury, you’re going to have to bring everything you’ve got to beat him.

‘And I’m going to be honest with you, I just cannot see Joshua beating him. But I sure would buy some tickets to see what would happen, I’m that curious about it. ‘But that Tyson Fury man, woooh, Fury – I mean, how did he get the name?’ Although Foreman is confident Fury will be the victor, AJ will come into the bout the fresher fighter, having successfully defended his titles in a stoppage win over Kubrat Pulev in December while his rival has been inactive since his victory over Deontay Wilder over a year ago.

