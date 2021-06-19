Metro & Crime

Forensic audit: Group applauds Buhari’s conviction, explains pact with Akpabio

Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has expressed immense gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over his foresight in appointing Senator Akpabio, not only as a minister, but assigning him the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

 

The socio-political group acknowledged that from what the minister has done so far, there is no doubt that he would bring accelerated development to the region.
The Director General of the group Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, who stated this in his address during the inauguration of the expanded state executive committee of the organisation at Sheergrace Arena, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, hailed Buhari for not yielding to pressure to stop the ongoing forensic audit.

 

According to Ekpo: “The Forensic Audit which would reposition the Niger Delta is verging to an end, with the hope of a new beginning in the affairs of the region.

 

This is made possible by the strength of character of Mr. President who refused to yield to pressure from fifth columnists who employed serial shenanigans to blackmail the minister as a prelude to truncating the Forensic Audit. That Mr. President saw beyond this foggy subterfuge, attests to his understanding of the dialectics of power and how to navigate it in favour of public interest.”

 

The Director General, who expressed deep gratitude to the President for his show of love to Nigerdelta people, highlighted that ADF has come with a message that a new beginning is afoot.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
