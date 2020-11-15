Business

Foreshore Waters disrupting Ikoyi skylines with exuberant housing projects

The drive to attain higher status in society and the desire to have an opulent lifestyle has increased the demand for luxury homes in Nigeria’s metros especially in Lagos State.

 

Factors such as improved loan facilities, reduced rate of interest and high disposable income has further heightened this demand thereby keeping the luxury segment afloat among the elite buyers.

 

Leading private real estate company, Foreshore Waters is pioneering luxury living with lush housing projects that exude the highest order of structural splendour, functional aplomb and creates a personalised experience for homeowners in Lagos.

 

With a history of delivering magnificent real estate projects and guaranteeing investors maximum returns on their investments, Foreshore Waters has built a reputation as the king of luxury living having delivered hundreds of housing unit in the Ikoyi metropolis.

 

Standout projects like the Riverside Apartments, Insignia, Signatoria and Ikoyi Terraces amongst others have all contributed significantly to the disruption of Ikoyi’s skylines.

 

IME Towers, their most recent introduction in the region is planted in the heart of Banana Island, Ikoyi – one of Africa’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

 

Standing at a record 66metres tall and totalling 22 floors, the planned waterfront edifice will demystify luxury living in every square meter of the plush project deploying the use of A-grade concrete and providing access to land and water commute, advanced 5-star resident’s facilities including City View Glass Gym, Infinity Pool, Recreational Centre, Sports Centre etc.

 

The property also offers access to leading multinationals, rare networking opportunity with Nigeria’s “Who is Who” and an industry leading 100 years warranty on the structural component of the building.

 

Foreshore Waters is undoubtedly focused on becoming a market leader in the development of innovative, unparalleled luxury homes with exceptional facility management services in upscale areas and the introduction of the prestigious IME Towers which is already fast selling out is a great testament to this fact.

 

With the announcement of IME Towers and the massive acceptance it is getting amongst elites, homeowners and real estate investors can only begin to imagine what next to expect from the developer.

 

In the meantime, Lagos is expanding vertically like other major cities across the world and we are excited at this development because it guarantees the availability of more habitable homes in prime locations for the city’s budding middle-class.

