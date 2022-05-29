Sports

Forest promoted to top flight after 23-year wait

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nottingham Forest ended their 23-year wait for Premier League football with a narrow win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final – a victory worth about £170m – at Wembley.

Promotion back to the top flight caps a brilliant turnaround to their season, which had started with six defeats in seven, reports the BBC.

Levi Colwill’s own goal from James Garner’s cross was the decisive moment.

Town improved after the break but struggled to create a big chance.

Their best opportunity saw Harry Toffolo booked for diving in the area by referee Jon Moss, officiating for the final time before retiring, and, although replays suggested Jack Colback had made some contact, it was not overturned by VAR.

Forest held out in the face of mounting pressure to spark scenes of jubilation and end their two-decade exile from the Premier League.

Steve Cooper has completely turned the club’s fortunes around after taking over from the sacked Chris Hughton in September.

They were not at their best in their first appearance at Wembley in 30 years but the game’s big moment went in their favour before the break.

The impressive James Garner, on loan from Manchester United, whipped in a dangerous ball from the inside left position and Town defender Colwill could only divert the ball past his goalkeeper Lee Nicholls under pressure from Ryan Yates.

The Terriers had more possession and carried more threat after half-time but could not force Brice Samba or his replacement Ethan Horvath into a save of note.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Nadal whips Djokovic, wins 13th French Open title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rafael Nadal produced one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s titles. Spanish second seed Nadal outclassed world number one Djokovic in a 6-0 6-2 7-5 win, which clinched a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros.   Questions had been asked about […]
Sports

AFCON: The Gambia clinch famous win over Guinea

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Debutants The Gambia booked their place in the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations as Musa Barrow’s goal gave them a famous 1-0 victory over Guinea. Bologna forward Barrow collected a pass and slotted past Aly Keita from the centre of the box in the 71st minute, reports the BBC. Ibrahima Conte had an […]
Sports

JUST IN: Man City agree deal to sell Sane to Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of £54.8m with Manchester City for Leroy Sane, with the German set to sign a five-year deal at the club. The Bundesliga champions will pay an initial fee of £44.7m (49m Euros), with a series of performance and trophy-related add ons, reports SkySports.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! — […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica