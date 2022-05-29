Forest promoted to top flight after 23-year wait

Nottingham Forest ended their 23-year wait for Premier League football with a narrow win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final – a victory worth about £170m – at Wembley.

Promotion back to the top flight caps a brilliant turnaround to their season, which had started with six defeats in seven, reports the BBC.

Levi Colwill’s own goal from James Garner’s cross was the decisive moment.

Town improved after the break but struggled to create a big chance.

Their best opportunity saw Harry Toffolo booked for diving in the area by referee Jon Moss, officiating for the final time before retiring, and, although replays suggested Jack Colback had made some contact, it was not overturned by VAR.

Forest held out in the face of mounting pressure to spark scenes of jubilation and end their two-decade exile from the Premier League.

Steve Cooper has completely turned the club’s fortunes around after taking over from the sacked Chris Hughton in September.

They were not at their best in their first appearance at Wembley in 30 years but the game’s big moment went in their favour before the break.

The impressive James Garner, on loan from Manchester United, whipped in a dangerous ball from the inside left position and Town defender Colwill could only divert the ball past his goalkeeper Lee Nicholls under pressure from Ryan Yates.

The Terriers had more possession and carried more threat after half-time but could not force Brice Samba or his replacement Ethan Horvath into a save of note.

