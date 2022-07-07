Sports

Forest sign French defender Niakhate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nottingham Forest have signed French defender Moussa Niakhate from German side Mainz 05 on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Niakhate captained Mainz 05 to eighth place in the Bundesliga last season and played 135 games in total for the club since arriving in 2018 from French side Metz.

The fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was an initial £10 million plus potential add-ons.

“For me, this is a dream to come to England and to sign for such a historic club in Nottingham Forest. The club is well known around the world and its fans are incredible,” Niakhate said.

Niakhate will be the club’s fourth signing in the close-season after defender Giulian Biancone, goalkeeper Dean Henderson and striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Forest begin their first Premier League campaign in 23 years with a trip to Newcastle United on August 6.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Friendly: Salisu Yusuf to release Eagles list next week

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Super Eagles Assistant Coach Salisu Yusuf will next week release the list of players that will prosecute the two international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to name a substantive coach for the Eagles and our correspondent learnt Salisu has now been saddled with the responsibility of selecting […]
Sports

Peru book playoff spot as Colombia, Chile miss out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Peru booked a World Cup play-off spot against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay on Tuesday, thus dashing the hopes of Colombia and Chile to reach the Qatar extravaganza. With Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay already qualified, all that was to play for in the final round […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrid beat Barca to move top of table

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid moved top of La Liga with victory over Barcelona in an El Clasico played in torrential rain at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Karim Benzema broke the deadlock with a sublime near-post flick – his ninth goal in his past seven La Liga games, reports the BBC. Real doubled their lead before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica