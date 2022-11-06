Foretaste gospel concert sets for 9th edition

The organisers of the well anticipated Foretaste Gospel concert have said that all is now set for the 9th edition.

According to the communique signed by the Public Relations Officer to the Archdiocese of Lagos Methodist Church, Nigeria, Aramide Tola Noibi, the 9th annual gospel concert is powered by a world renowned Gospel Artiste, eminent Scholar and a very reputable Songwriter, Mrs. Modupe Oyeneyin with the stage name ‘DUPSY’.

The music concert will take place on Saturday, 12th November 2022, starting with a Red Carpet.

The turbo charged spiritual gospel concert will take place at the Pstis Conference Centre of the Elevation Church, Lekki, Lagos.

The reputable Gospel Concert, is expected to also feature up and coming gospel singers like, Asatta All Well-Brown, Minister Ejen, the Ife Worship and Pastor Sam Odu, to name a few. They are also expected to debut at the highly revered outing to add divine flavours to the huge, sweet success of the occasion.

It will be recalled that the Foretaste Concert concept was pioneered by Mrs. Modupe Oyeyeyin and duly supported by her husband, a very highly revered Business Magnate Professional and a former president, Rotary Club of the Victoria Island East, Lagos, Rotn Otunba Gbemi Oyeneyin, who is also the Group Chairman of the Rosemont Properties ltd Lagos. He also doubles as the Chairman of the Foretaste Concert Project, since its debuting, nine years ago and to date.

The reputable Lead Artiste, ’DUPSY’, a Composer, Songwriter, who is the eminent Leader of the group, said she received the Divine concept vision of establishing the group, nine years ago to create such very conducive worship terrain, to win and lead the very teeming adherents and religious faithful’s, to further experience continuously, God’s awesomeness and intimacy since its inception.

She therefore, humbly requested invitees expected at the event, to also and dutifully invite others to the event, explaining that, “the admission is free, most importantly, those without clear direction of life”

