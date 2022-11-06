Faith

Foretaste gospel concert sets for 9th edition

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

The organisers of the well anticipated Foretaste Gospel concert have said that all is now set for the 9th edition.

According to the communique signed by the Public Relations Officer to the Archdiocese of Lagos Methodist Church, Nigeria, Aramide Tola Noibi, the 9th annual gospel concert is powered by a world renowned Gospel Artiste, eminent Scholar and a very reputable Songwriter, Mrs. Modupe Oyeneyin with the stage name ‘DUPSY’.

The music concert will take place on Saturday, 12th November 2022, starting with a Red Carpet.

The turbo charged spiritual gospel concert will take place at the Pstis Conference Centre of the Elevation Church, Lekki, Lagos.

The reputable Gospel Concert, is expected to also feature up and coming gospel singers like, Asatta All Well-Brown, Minister Ejen, the Ife Worship and Pastor Sam Odu, to name a few. They are also expected to debut at the highly revered outing to add divine flavours to the huge, sweet success of the occasion.

It will be recalled that the Foretaste Concert concept was pioneered by Mrs. Modupe Oyeyeyin and duly supported by her husband, a very highly revered Business Magnate Professional and a former president, Rotary Club of the Victoria Island East, Lagos, Rotn Otunba Gbemi Oyeneyin, who is also the Group Chairman of the Rosemont Properties ltd Lagos. He also doubles as the Chairman of the Foretaste Concert Project, since its debuting, nine years ago and to date.

The reputable Lead Artiste, ’DUPSY’, a Composer, Songwriter, who is the eminent Leader of the group, said she received the Divine concept vision of establishing the group, nine years ago to create such very conducive worship terrain, to win and lead the very teeming adherents and religious faithful’s, to further experience continuously, God’s awesomeness and intimacy since its inception.

She therefore, humbly requested invitees expected at the event, to also and dutifully invite others to the event, explaining that, “the admission is free, most importantly, those without clear direction of life”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Inyang: 2020 defied power of science, human predictions, deserving Thanksgiving to God

Posted on Author Reporter

  With the inexplicable challenges of year 2020, defying all human predictions and the power of science, Christians, deserve to thank God for life and all accomplishments. The Minister in-charge of the Church of Christ (COC), No 144 Aka Road, Uyo, Engr Emmanuel Inyang, stated this on Saturday, during the 2020 Praise Service organised by […]
Faith

RCCG 2020 Convention (Day 5): When participants received virtual anointing

Posted on Author Reporter

  In the build-up to the 2020 Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), which ends on Sunday, one of the concerns of some people was how they were going to get their handkerchiefs or other mantles anointed in a virtual situation. Recently, anointing of mantles by the General Overseer of the Church, […]
Faith

Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume worship at Kingdom Halls after 2 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After two years of closing their kingdom Halls around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses will re-open for in-person meetings on April 1, 2022.   The Witnesses lost over 25,000 members to the COVID-19 pandemic the world over.   The reopening of the halls follows relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions around the world, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica