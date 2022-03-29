Business

Forex: ABCON seeks CBN’s nod to meet retail end demand

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

RESTORATION
ABCON taking steps to ensure that the business of its members is restored

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has solicited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s support in ensuring that Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators continue to sell dollars to retail end forex buyers.
In a notice to its members released at the weekend, ABCON National Executive Council (NEC) appealed to the regulator to revisit the stoppage of dollar sales to BDCs, to bring lasting

stability to the naira.
The group disagreed with claims that naira has remained largely stable and converging following the stoppage of dollar allocation to BDCs.
According to ABCON NEC, BDCs remain the most potent tool for CBN to achieve its foreign exchange rate management.
“Our position to CBN is that our members should be considered in whatever mechanism of dollar supply to the end users as it is done in other countries instead of a total blanket removal from the market. We therefore reject the statements claiming that the naira exchange rate has improved following stoppage of dollar sales to BDCs and urge our members to ignore those pronouncements,” it said.
The ABCON NEC said it will continue to take steps that ensure that the business of its members are restored and operators continue their legitimate operations as is done in other parts of the world.
“We the Excos are not sleeping on our responsibility to ensure that our members’ businesses are sustained. We therefore call on all our members to continue to ignore statements against the BDCs and continue to give us the necessary supports in ensuring normalcy is restored to the market,” the statement said.
It added that ABCON management will continue in its collaboration, lobbying, media campaign and stakeholders’ engagements to ensure that BDC operators are given the right support and opportunity

to thrive as is done in several other economies in the world.
ABCON NEC said the BDC sub-sector is not responsible for naira exchange rate volatility. “The naira exchanges at N416.25/$ at the official market. However, at the parallel market, where majority of forex is sourced by manufacturers and retail end users, the naira exchanges at N587/$, representing over N170 premium between both markets,” the statement said.
ABCON NEC said: “It is on records that the stoppage of FX sales to BDCs did not only create higher demand pressure but also made the value of our national currency useless.
“It is also a reality that majority of Foreign Exchange Retail End- Users can not meet their demands from the the preferred profession

 

al banks,” the statement said.
It said inclusion of BDCs in dollar supply mechanisms will help reduce the challenges faced by Forex end users and support naira stability.
It said that continued operation of BDCs will help secure over 15,000 direct and indirect jobs provided by the sector and contribute to sustainable economic growth.
The ABCON said the BDC sector was becoming comatose since July 2021 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting where the CBN suspended weekly dollar interventions to BDCs.
It noted that while BDCs are licensed to offer retail forex sales, across the counter forex transactions, they equally contributed to Nigeria’s economic development.
According to the group, the BDCs are ensuring order and confidence in the forex market, providing data for monetary policy, channels for CBN Intervention in Retail forex market and creation of over 15,000 jobs, among others.
According to ABCON, over N1 trillion annual transaction volume by the BDCs sector is under threat while huge capital investment in the sector is becoming redundant, gradually being eroded and winding up.
It, herefore, advised that just like the apex bank de-risked the agricultural sector, making it easier for agriculturalists to access cheaper loans at single digit from banks, the CBN can also de-risk the BDCs operations to be able to receive diaspora remittances through the International Money Supply Operators (IMTOs) and deepen foreign capital flows to the economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

I want to develop more content creators – Tunde Fatuntele

Posted on Author Reporter

  Osun State-born Digital Marketer, Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde, says he plans to develop more content creators to meet up with market demands. In a chat with our Correspondent, Fatuntele said, the demands for content creators in the digital space was rapidly increasing, which has necessitated his quest to train more youths in that area. He […]
Business

UBA Group appoints Liadi, Alawuba DMDs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA has announced the appointments of Ayoku Liadi and Oliver Alawuba as Deputy Managing Directors in charge of UBA’s Nigeria and Africa businesses, respectively. According to statements from the bank, the creation of the new positions, reporting to Group CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, represents further strategic recognition of the growth of […]
Business

NAHCO to bolster operations with N7 billion in 2022

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The company is also calling on the Federal Government to make foreign exchange available to investors in the Nigerian aviation industry at the official rate in order to ease the burden of sourcing foreign currency through the alternate market. Chairman, NAHCO Plc, Dr. Seinde Fadeni, stated this in Lagos.   According to him, the board […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica