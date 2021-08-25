Forex: Banks boost availability amid clampdown on BDCs

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s stoppage of its weekly dollar sales to Bureaux De Change (BDCs), deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are stepping up efforts to ensure constant availability of foreign exchange in the system, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Forex sales ban on BDCs

On July 27, when during his post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that the regulator had ended its weekly sale of foreign exchange to Bureaux De Change (BDCs), one of the reasons he gave for the apex bank’s action was that the currency dealers had deviated from their primary role of providing retail forex sales and were acting as agents that facilitate corruption in the country.

According to the CBN governor, rather than catering for the retail users, who required about $5,000 to meet their FX needs -Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA) among others- the BDCs were transacting in millions of dollars. In addition, he disclosed that “several international organisations, embassies, patronise BDC through illegal forex dealers to fund their institutions,” and warned that CBN “will report foreign organisations patronising them.”

He also stated that there was evidence of prevailing ownership of several BDCs by the same promoters to procure multiple FX from CBN, adding that the apex bank was receiving close to 150 new applications for BDC licenses every month.

With the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of the nation’s export earnings) dropping to record lows during the height of the pandemic in April last year, coupled with the exit of foreign portfolio investors, CBN had been under a lot of pressure, trying to meet surging dollar demand in a country as heavily import dependent as Nigeria and battling speculators that were hoping to take position against the naira.

Analysts’ support

For instance, a former President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Okechukwu Unegbu, expressed support for CBN, saying that discontinuation of forex sales to the BDCs was meant to “discipline” the money traders.

He said that the BDCs had been abusing the naira by engaging in round-tripping and all forms of illegal activities, adding that CBN needed to take a drastic measure to call them to order.

Also, financial analyst, Dr. Boniface Chizea, stated that while the CBN’s action would lead to some temporary difficulties for Nigerians, it was for the overall good of the country.

He said: “We must imbibe the patriotic mindset to make whatever little contributions we can make in our little corners to contribute to a solution, even if it is only a little orientation in our consumption habits for a preference for made in Nigeria. We must accept that all hands must be on deck for us to achieve the desired result of a stable rate of exchange.”

Directive to DMBs

However, in announcing the clampdown on the BDCs, Emefiele also stated that CBN had directed all commercial banks to immediately create designated branches for the sale and disposal of FX to customers who deserve it for legitimate purposes.

He explained at the time that CBN would henceforth channel weekly FX allocations hitherto meant for BDCs to commercial banks and that the lenders were now permitted to begin accepting FX cash deposits from their customers. Indeed, 48 hours after Emefiele’s announcement, the banking watchdog issued a circular to all DMBs, directing the lenders set up teller points at designated branches to provide forex to Nigerians.

The circular partly read: “Further to the Monetary Policy Committee briefing of July 27, 2021, all deposit money banks are hereby reminded to set up teller points at designated branches across the country to fulfil legitimate FX request for Personal Travel Allowance, Business Travel Allowance, tuition fees, medical payments, SMEs transactions among others.

“In this regard, DMBs are also required to adequately publicise the locations of the designated branches and make necessary arrangements to sell FX to customers in cash and/ or electronically in compliance with extant regulations.

“DMBs are strongly advised to ensure that no customer is turned back or refused FX, provided that documentation and all other requirements are satisfied. “Equally, undue delays, rationing and or diversion of FX is strongly discouraged, while DMBs are required to establish electronic application and alert systems to update customers on status of their FX requests.

“As communicated during the briefing, a toll-free line has been set up at CBN for bank customers to escalate unresolved complaints related to their FX requests.

“The CBN will continue to closely monitor banks conduct and compliance with this directive in order to ensure an efficient FX market for all legitimate users. “Please, note that any breach of the directive will be severely sanctioned.”

In a move analysts said was perhaps meant to dispel speculation in some quarters that it would reverse the forex sale ban on BDCs, the regulator also quickly announced that promoters with pending BDC license applications would be refunded their capital deposit and licensing fees.

Bank CEOs pledge support

Perhaps, however, the most significant development in the last three weeks was that the DMBs, on their part, quickly held a virtual press conference during which the Chairman, Body of Bank CEOs and GMD, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, pledged that financial institutions in the FX market would ensure full compliance with the CBN’s new forex policy in order to ensure FX stability.

Announcing that the DMBs had agreed that the process would start immediately following a meeting with CBN, Wigwe said customers could walk into their banks to purchase dollars for legitimate transactions.

He further stated that lenders were ready to meet the mandate of CBN, adding that they have more than enough capacity to deliver. The Access Bank boss, however explained that the process would be centralised to avoid abuse.

Banks to block accounts of fraudulent customers

In fact, giving an update on the implementation of the CBN’s new forex policy during the press conference organismed to brief journalists on matters discussed at the Bankers’ Committee meeting held on August 12, the DMBs warned that a Post-No-Debit (PND) order could be placed on the bank accounts of anyone caught trying to breach the new forex policy.

A Post-No-Debit is an instruction that DMBs receive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to allow any withdrawals or transfers from the bank accounts of account owners.

According to the Group Managing Director (GMD), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCo), Mr. Segun Agbaje, who was one of the bank CEOs that addressed journalists during the virtual press briefing, DMBs have been recording incidents of some people trying to undermine the new forex policy through the submission of questionable flight tickets and the request for more forex than they need.

He said: “The new forex policy with regard to invisibles, Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), medical needs and educational purposes is working very well. But we are beginning to see that people are trying to defraud the system. The whole idea is to ensure that you don’t defraud the bank.

If you defraud the system, we will report you to the CBN; the likely punishment is that your account will be PNDied.” He noted that sanctions would not be limited to customers alone, stressing that the banks themselves are aware that the CBN will deal severely with any lender that violates the new forex policy. “You know the CBN very well, if you contravene, you will be sanctioned.

The banks and bank staff have a responsibility to make sure it works,” he stated. The GTCo boss also disclosed that in order to boost accountability, the Banker’s Committee was considering digitising the retail forex sales process. He admonished bank customers to consider having their forex in cards as this is more convenient than carrying foreign currency in cash.

Also speaking, Managing Director of Citibank, Mrs Iretiogo Samuel Ogbu, said: “There will be sanctions where people abuse the system. We want forex allocated to legitimate users because we have noticed that some customers are using fake documents.”

Conclusion

The consensus among financial analysts, at the weekend, was that with the world still grappling with the third wave of COVID-19, CBN and, especially Governor Emefiele, deserve all the support they can get from Nigerians to ensure that the battle against forex speculators is won.

