Forex: BDCs battle speculators, black market dealers

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Licenced Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators have declared operational war against foreign exchange speculators and black market dealers distorting the naira exchange rate against the dollar and other global currencies. Speaking during a virtual meeting with members of Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) across all the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said the BDCs would not allow forex speculators and street hawkers to take over BDC business in Nigeria through their illegal practices.

The ABCON boss, who spoke on the theme: “ABCON Sensitisation Against Volatility in the Exchange Rate,” with the event held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Onitsha, Benin, among others and attended by over 5,000 BDCs, said licensed BDCs would continue to defend the naira through regulatory compliance and constantly supporting the CBN to achieve stable exchange rate and attract forex into the economy.

He said the sensitisation programme would upscale BDCs’ compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT). Gwadabe said: “Please, now is the time to support the CBN to achieve stable exchange rate. Do not allow forex speculators, street hawkers to take over our business. Constantly comply with CBN’s regulations on rendition of returns and corporate governance practices because aside helping in stabilising the naira, the CBN examiners can visit your offices and defaulting members will be sanctioned.”

According to him, members can be spot-checked by the CBN examiners at anytime and should, therefore, put in necessary measures to align with the regulatory policies. “Be vigilant in your operations because you can be spot-checked by the CBN examiners at any time. All BDCs should appoint compliance officers and data protection officers as directed by the CBN, which is also in line with the global best practices. Also, avoid sending your returns late or selling dollar above CBN approved rate,” he advised.

Gwadabe said that by following set rules, the operators would set a good example in their operational modalities and make forex buyers lose confidence in black market dealers. He said every BDC operator needed full knowledge and understanding of how to raise and submit both the Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) to regulators, understand the obligation of registering and filling reports on the NFIU goAML – Anti-Money Laundering portal and proper documentation of all forex sales.

